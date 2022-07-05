The movie’s villain is the best actor the director has ever worked with

For fans to finally be able to miss the Guardians of the Galaxy, who haven’t shown up since 2019, the team will be back in Thor: Love and Thunderahead of his third film next year.

However, as we already know, the team’s participation in the god of thunder movie is not very big, being just a cameo and story tie.

But in May of next year we will see much more of the team in their new film, once again directed and written by James Gunn, with new characters, be they allies or villains.

And one of these new characters is the mysterious character of actor Chukwudi Iwuji, who is rumored to be the High Evolutionary.

And the film’s director, James Gunn, who has worked with the actor on the Peacemakerfrom DC, tore praises describing his performance in the film as “truly explosive”:

“Wait until you see Chuk kill him in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with a truly explosive performance.”

On Twitter, in response to a post by The Direct on the matter, on Twitter, Gunn, responding to a fan, included the fact that Chuk “maybe the best actor I’ve ever worked with”:

“Because he’s maybe the best actor I’ve ever worked with, and he definitely did the best screen test I’ve ever seen. And so. Next question?”

After all these positive statements and all the excitement over Chukwudi Iwuji’s performance and role in the film, in addition to the rumors, James Gunn filled us with anticipation to see what’s to come.

Before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they return in Thor 4!

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the movie you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!

