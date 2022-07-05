The Rookie: Feds Begins Introducing Cast

The spin-off of “The Rookie” has Niecy Nash-Betts as the main actress but her companies are now revealed. Young Britt Robertson is one of them.

The introduction to the universe of “The Rookie: Feds” was already made in the original ABC series, “The Rookie”, but the new series is only now starting to take shape. From the same universe as the police series led by Nathan Fillion, which in Portugal is shown on AXN Portugal, “Feds” will focus on the FBI academy instead of the LA police force.

Co-created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, “The Rookie: Feds” will follow Niecy Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark as the oldest rookie at the FBI academy.

Now, in addition to possible appearances by characters from the original series, it is known that Frankie Faison and Felix Solis will return for the spin-off as Christopher ‘Cutty’ Clark and Special Agent Matthew Garza, respectively. The new talents in the cast, for now, are Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers and James Lesure.

Robertson, who has been a regular on ABC series, will play Laura Stensen; she is considered the black sheep of a family of brilliant academics, and is the youngest person ever to join the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit. Kevin Zegers will play Brendon Acres; fresh out of Quantico, he has a lot to prove given that his background on the Vampire Cop television series will have many not believing him – despite having training in martial arts, weapons and computers. As for James Lesure, this will be Carter Hope; a conservative, rule-abiding model FBI agent who was an attorney at the Department of Justice before joining the FBI. He will be responsible for training Clark.

“The Rookie: Feds” will premiere in the fall, and when it will arrive in Portugal is not yet confirmed.

VIDEO | THE ROOKIE WILL HAVE A SPIN-OFF

Do you follow the series led by Nathan Fillion?