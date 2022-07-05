The second part of the independent film

Film “A Bread Factory – Part Two: Walk with me a while” | Photo: Disclosure

Last week I commented on the North American event “A bread factory – Part One” and complained about the second part from Mubi. They released it soon after so we could watch “A bread factory – Part two: Walk with me a while”.

Of course, I only know a little bit of English and it would be impossible for a deeper analysis of this film directed by Patrick Wang with independent production, because it is – as I can observe – a really intellectual product, which demands from the spectator a level non-primary culture.

In this second part, the theatrical action is more evident, not because there has been a reformulation in the narrative, but because of the theatrical force of what is narrated. It gives us the impression of a film from England, due to the strength of the oral part. But the expression is North American. And the beauty that we have in the dialogues continues, even when it comes to everyday life. And when we have the sequence in which tap dance dominates the scene, making the culture of the United States dominate communication.

An extreme beauty we have in the final sequence, both for the musical accompaniment and for the image itself and how it is composing the context of the film.

Read too: An American indie film

When we watch a work like this “A bread factory”, we feel how much cinema has already evolved as an art and has become a fully-fledged seventh art. Never again will cinema be a simple toy incapable of contextualizing a creation of great artistic power. This is fundamental, even to sustain the culture of the United States.

Olinda, 29. 06. 22

Two films by Ousmane Sembene

Films “A negra de…” and “O Carroceiro” | Photos: Publicity

There are two films by the African filmmaker from Senegal Ousmane Sembène. One is “A negra de…” (La noire de…), which is 1 hour long. The other is “The Cartman” (Boron Sarret), which is only 20 minutes away. They were preserved by a Foundation created by North American filmmakers and restored now arrive at Mubi. They were produced in 1966 and 1963 respectively.

“A negra de …” tells the story of a girl from Senegal who goes to Paris, hired by a French family to take care of two children, and ends up being a domestic and angry. “The cart driver” starts from the life of a young man who works with a cart, but ends up losing his cart taken by the police.

Two very important films for the History of Cinema and not only for Africa, which is why they were restored by the North American Foundation. It shows the existence of figures linked to cinema in many other spaces, including Africa.

However, I feel more sadness, or rather, I felt more sadness when I watched “O carroceiro”, which I had never seen, and when I saw “A negra de …”, which I had seen and commented on back in the 60s, when I was a critic of the Jornal of Commerce in Recife. Sadness simply because I see how the hope we had, when we watched these movies in the 60’s, didn’t materialize. Apparently, the films have no practical force to influence the life of humanity. Certainly, cinema is a great art and has the utility of a great art, like the theater. But works like these by Ousmane Sembène, whose director’s intention was to ‘change the world’, do not even influence Dakar itself, the city where the story of the cart driver takes place, and the capital of Senegal.

The way is to enjoy aesthetic pleasure. Mainly the short film shows an innovative cinematographic language. As for the extraordinary social drama that he divulged, everything shows that it was as if it had never been more than a little story from Trancoso.

Olinda, 30. 06. 22

The Negro and African-American Culture

Film “The Supreme Voice of the Blues” | Photo: Disclosure

The film is called “The supreme voice of the blues”, which is being shown on Netflix, I put the title above in the text, precisely to highlight what the production really wanted, which was not simply to tell the story of singer Ma Rainey, but pose questions and contribute to knowledge of black African-American culture. I had watched this movie before, but the sheer volume of dialogue prevented me from understanding it. The truth is that we are always a new critic, and as old as we are, for example, in my case it was the fact that I studied and am studying English. It is essential to know the language of the country so that you can better locate what we are dealing with.

The technical-artistic team of this film is not very well known to me, and the perhaps famous element is the producer Denzel Washington, who is probably the main mentor of the whole debate we have around what is African-American culture. In addition to the film itself, which lasts 1h34min, they present documentation on what the African-American people are and their way of thinking. Several members of the cast comment on how they place themselves in the context of this culture.

Read too: Gilberto Gil in Recife, a difficult interview

The structure of “The Supreme Voice of the Blues”, from the point of view of cinema, is very simple, but very correct, even for the North American level. But it is as a representation of life that the film gains importance. Today I even feel ashamed for not having learned English before, and so I don’t know how I was a film columnist without knowing English. Now I am looking to cover this deficiency.

The blouse Ma Rainey lived in the 20s of the last century, had great importance for the formation of blue culture, and thus is an excellent mainstay as an element of explanation of what the film wants. The actress-singer Viola Davis also fulfilled her role of representing her very well. Screenwriter-director George C. Wolfe was able to clearly guide the entire plot, and thus divide the time between musical performances and the many moments lived by the musicians’ interpreters. We have about fifteen percent of the film around Ma Rainey, and most of it we have dialogue and questions asked by the musicians. But not only questions for the instrumentalists, but the most fundamental thing, which is to live as in those years of a century ago, which was beginning to form as a specific people. We know that black people in the United States managed to create their own culture without worrying about, or rather, fleeing from an agreement with whites. Who really chose the command. In Brazil, the fight was different and certainly the sociologist-anthropologist Gilberto Freyre analyzed this issue very well.

“The Supreme Voice of the Blues” is excellent programming on Netflix.

Olinda, 01. 07. 22