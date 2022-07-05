The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

the third season of The Umbrella Academy is now available on Netflix, this series is inspired by the comics of Gerard Waylead singer and co-founder of the band My Chemical Romance and the talented Brazilian comic artist Gabriel B.

The Umbrella Academy brings a mix of what can be a superhero series with a lot of comedy and time travel, having in its plot seven brothers with powers that reunite after spending a long time apart.

The union of these brothers ends up not being the best, as they end up discovering private family secrets and facing time travel, slaughter and the duty to save the world, not once or twice, but three times.

The series premiered in the year 2019 being highly acclaimed by critics and audiences and has as main characters Viktor (Elliot Page)Klaus (Robert Sheehan)Luther (Tom Hopper)Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman)Diego (David Castaneda)Ben (Justin H.Min) and five (Aidan Gallagher).

WARNING: From now on you may find spoilers for the three seasons available so far for The Umbrella Academy.

Narrative

After the Umbrellas saved the world – once again – at the end of the second season of the series, the brothers ended up traveling to an alternate reality and came across themselves, in other versions, which could cause a new timeline.

Upon arriving at the residence that until then belonged to the Umbrella Academythe brothers came across something they could not imagine: There was another family used to the residence, which they called themselves the Sparrow Academy.

Like The Umbrella Academy, Sparrow Academy also had seven members, including Marcus (Justin Cornwell)Ben (Justin H.Min)Fei (Britne Oldford)Alphonso (Jake Epstein), sloane (Genesis Rodriguez)Jayme (Cazzie David) and Christopher.

From the first moment, the relationship between the two families was not at all receptive, as Sparrow did not willingly accept the presence of the Umbrellas and there was no interest in working side by side to go in search of a “cure” for the universe.

tone change

Unlike what we saw in the first and second seasons of Umbrella Academythe third season arrives with a slightly heavier and more intense tone.

As the two families struggle to resolve personal issues, we can closely follow Allison’s grief. – who is suffering for the non-existence of her husband and daughter –Vanya’s transition to Viktor, Luther’s first love in life, Klaus finding himself and Diego knowing he’s going to be a father.

Klaus in the third season of The Umbrella Academy. Playback: Netflix

The new season, in addition to several personal issues of each of the brothers, also shows a little bit of the relationship of Reginald Hargreeves, who has now been crossed as the father of the two families and hides dark secrets behind the Obsidian Hotel, the great challenge of the families in this season.

The Umbrella Academy has managed to be comedic at countless moments during major catastrophes and this is no different in Season 3, but as I said above, the series is now much darker and reflective of life. We get to experience firsthand what it’s like to deal with the losses of Allison, Viktor, Sloane and the rest of the family.

Is The Umbrella Academy worth watching?

Like this the boysbut not in such an exaggerated way, The Umbrella Academy comes with the premise of delivering a series of heroes with a more comic content, but at the same time without leaving the bloodthirsty side out of the series.

Like the first two seasons, the third season delivers episodes that are almost an hour long to the viewer that make you not even realize the time has passed after pressing play on the first episode.

The series manages to easily engage anyone who is sitting in front of the television or even passing by from afar and will take a peek. Sad, shocking and remarkable moments are delivered in the third season.

As much as the season ends with an open ending hinting that there’s a lot more to come for the families to battle through, the season manages to end with no – or almost – loose ends, leaving everything neatly fitted together.

If you, like me, are a lover of hero series but are tired of the sameness of streaming services, know that without a doubt The Umbrella Academy is the right series for you. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá once again they hit the nail on the head by delivering an excellent season with a great mix of emotions and great special effects.

The Umbrella Academy is now available to watch through Netflix, with no official confirmation yet that a fourth season is in development.