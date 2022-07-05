The Woman King | Viola Davis becomes a warrior in the first images of the epic

Viola Davis embodies the warrior Nanisca in new photos released by The Woman Kingthe new historical drama feature from Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard). Released to Vanity Fair, the previews show details of the actress’ costume, as well as first impressions of the characters from John Boyega and Lashana Lynch.

the wonderful Viola Davis shared with fans, via Twitter, the first photos of the film The Woman King, in which she appears incarnating the warrior Nanisca, a real historical figure who lived in the kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful in Africa in the 18th century.

“I feel deeply honored and excited to bring the incredible story of these tough warriors to life. Get ready for The Woman King, exclusively in theaters this year.”

The film’s plot will show Nanisca as the general of Dahomey’s army, who will have the help of the newcomer Nawi (Thuso Mbeduin The Underground Railroad) to combat invading forces seeking “violate their honor, enslave their people, and destroy everything they have built in life.“.

the debut of The Woman King should stay for the second half. The date has not yet been announced.

