Viola Davis embodies the warrior Nanisca in new photos released by The Woman Kingthe new historical drama feature from Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard). Released to Vanity Fair, the previews show details of the actress’ costume, as well as first impressions of the characters from John Boyega and Lashana Lynch. Check it out below.

The Woman King | Viola Davis prepares for battle in new photos; check out 1 out of 10

In an interview, the actress revealed that she underwent intense training to give life to the African general. “We started intensely a few months before filming – four hours a day, five days a week. Bodybuilding, running, martial arts and machete weapons training.”commented Davis.

About the film, the actress (who also serves as a producer on the project) described the experience as “transformative”. “I’ve never had a role like this before […] and knowing that I helped make it a reality…. There is always a vision you have for your career, but there are very few roles as an actress of color. Dark skin with a wide nose and large lips. I’m just going to keep saying that. These stories are extraordinarily limited.”

The film’s plot will show Nanisca as the general of Dahomey’s army, who will have the help of the newcomer Nawi (Thuso Mbeduin The Underground Railroad) to combat invading forces seeking “violate their honor, enslave their people and destroy everything they have built in life“.

the debut of The Woman King should stay for the second half. The date has not yet been announced.

