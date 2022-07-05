These were the Brazilian companies that most thought outside the box, according to MIT – Money Times

Ambev (ABEV3), Braskem (BRKM3) and C&A (CEAB3) were three of companies elected as the most innovative in Brazil, according to the MIT Technology Review, a study that evaluated the ability to innovation based on data from over 1,000 companies.

“The initiative aims to develop the culture of technology and innovation in the Brazilian corporate universe. We want to mature this scenario, highlighting the good initiatives and presenting reports with possible paths for improvement”, says André Miceli, CEO of MIT Technology Review and research coordinator.

the sector of retail and consumption had five companies on the list, being the main highlight. then comes technology and telecomtied with finance and insuranceboth with three companies.

The 20 most innovative companies in Brazil

To carry out the study, the companies were divided into groups and analyzed from four perspectives, which are management, marketing, Law Suit and products. During this process, interviews with the executives took place.

In all, more than a thousand companies signed up, of different sizes and segments, startups to multinationals.

André Miceli highlights that it is not possible to look at all companies through a single lens, so the analyzes were carried out considering the sector and size.

“We divided the companies into innovation groups, all of their members underwent an investigation that will be based on their revenue ranges, defined in accordance with the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development). We do this to be able to assess in a more fair way”, explains Miceli.

The list of the most innovative companies is linear, arranged in alphabetical order.

Check out the complete list:

ambev

Braskem

HERE

Carrefour

Connects Health

G4 Education

general

Albert Einstein Hospital

iFood

moved

Nestlé

olist

Omnify

booking

SAS

Siemens

Tecban

vibrate energy

Wemobi

Cisco

