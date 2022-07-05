“They signal with an offer of…”; Money truck by Matheus França is placed on the table and Flamengo takes a stand on the deal

At 18 years old, the attacking midfielder is one of the talents of the ‘2004 Generation’ of Rubro-Negro. The young man is already interested in his football

Matheus França is one of Flamengo’s great talents this year. At 18 years old, the attacking midfielder of ‘Geração 2004’ is already interested in his football. In addition to John Textor, owner of the Botafogo SAF and who is delighted by the boy, Bayer Leverkusen signaled to CRF with a millionaire offer to take the young man away from Gávea.

The information came to light on Tuesday (5). According to information obtained by journalist Cahê Mota, from globoesporte.com, the figures can exceed R$ 80 million. Faced with the possibility of Matheus leaving Rio de Janeiro, Mais Querido took a position on the deal, which will make Nação Flamenguista aware of what can happen.

The GE communicator revealed the values ​​signaled by the Germans: “For about three weeks, the Germans have been holding conversations and signaling with an offer of 15 million euros (R$ 83 million) not yet formalized”, wrote Cahêwho also added what Fla’s position on the negotiations is.

“Flamengo is aware of the German harassment, but awaits an official position to discuss the possibility of a deal. At first, the club believes that it is possible to achieve greater values ​​for Matheus França”, added journalist Cahê Motasector worker from Mengão.

It should be noted that Matheus’ contractual relationship with Flamengo is valid until May 2027. Leverkusen is used to monitoring Brazilian football jewels, especially in RJ. It was like that with Paulinho, of arch-rival Vasco da Gama, and it can be like that with França. Now, the German team needs to formalize the proposal so that the top red-black summit makes the appropriate demands to accept – or not – the transfer.