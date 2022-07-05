Thor: Love and Thunder: LoveCinema Reviews

After 14 years, much of the original Avengers sextet retired or had epic farewells by sacrificing themselves for the good of humanity. As new animated faces emerge ready to save the galaxy from new dangers, there’s one veteran who doesn’t seem to want to rest anytime soon: Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, embarks on his fourth solo adventure. But for the first time, he’ll have to share the God of Thunder post, as Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor has arrived in Love and Thunder.

What is the story of Thor: Love and Thunder?





Thor: Love and Thunder (in the original) follows Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a search for inner peace, in a kind of “midlife crisis”. At the same time, he participates in battles alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, after joining the group in Avengers: Endgame. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr (Christian Bale), known as the Butcher of the Gods in the comics.

To combat this threat, Thor will have to summon a team of powerful beings. For starters, we have King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), who is in charge of New Asgard. In addition, she calls her best friend Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who is also going through her own dramas. But the scientist surprises everyone when she inexplicably manages to wield the magic hammer Mjolnir, revealing herself to be the Mighty Thor.

The plot still has room for some very special appearances, the (brief) return of Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) and the presentation of Zeus, being lived by Russell Crowe. Plus two hilarious magical goats who embark on an adventure they didn’t want to be a part of.

Comedy and emotion dominate Thor 4





The direction of Thor: Love and Thunder is under the responsibility of Taika Waititi, who revitalized the Avenger franchise from the fun Thor: Ragnarok. For his new project, he seems to have repeated the success formula, investing in some hits already defined, but also betting on a new important aspect, emotion. After all, if you’re going to put a word like “love” in your title, you can’t help but address what’s at the heart of your characters.

As expected, the feature brings a lot of comedy in the style of Taika – who also signs the script alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Sweet/Vicious, Someone Special). The laughs are guaranteed, especially with a Chris Hemsworth at the height of his sympathy (and physical conditioning, by the way), knowing how to express his comic timing through a simple look. At the same time, a recurring joke involving Stormbreaker’s jealousy over Mjolnir is one of the film’s best takeaways and fits in with the main theme of the plot.

However, what really surprises is the emotional atmosphere that appears in the script. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a very colorful Marvel adventure to the sound of rock and roll and with little jokes. But feelings are everywhere… Especially in the romance atmosphere resumed by Thor and Jane, whose chemistry becomes even cooler when both are in cape fighting with their long blonde hair. In this loving aspect, the disappointment is due to the lack of the promised search for the queen of King Valkyrie — but it is necessary to celebrate how the LGBTQIA+ presence is treated with total naturalness in the work.

Natalie Portman shines and Christian Bale scares





I’ve already told you how amazing Chris Hemsworth looks in Thor: Love and Thunder. But honestly, people really wanted to see Jane Foster taking on the mantle of the Mighty Thor. Let’s be honest, the character was not treated with affection by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, being limited to Thor’s romantic partner, without much fun. But when you have an actress of Natalie Portman’s caliber, that’s practically a sin.

Here, Foster takes on a lighter side, really enjoying the heroine transformation. Forget Natalie Porman from Black Swan, the girl knows how to joke. Her interpreter doesn’t disappoint close to her co-stars’ comedic timing, while still managing to carry an important drama that haunts Jane. In fact, he already wanted more time from the dynamic duo Jane and Valkyrie. I would see a spin-off just of them making fun of Thor for two hours.

At the same time, another great novelty of Love and Thunder is the casting of Christian Bale as the antagonist Gorr. If the doors to the return of the actor as Batman always stay open in the hearts of fans, the actor (who loves to transform for his jobs) proves his versatility again. Throughout the narrative, he is quite frightening — an aspect that gains more strength in the black and white scenes, the big surprise of the feature. Despite this, he doesn’t want to be a very charismatic villain like Loki (Tom Hiddleston) or even Hela (Cate Blanchett).

From a general point of view, Jane and Gorr’s narratives are explored too quickly. However, when the film’s climax arrives (and we won’t spoil it here, of course), both Portman and Bale can make the viewer emotional in movie theaters — or, eventually, on the couch at home, when it hits the Disney+ catalog. .

Is Thor: Love and Thunder worth watching?





The first Thor was ok. The Dark World, we keep it in the fanbase. Ragnarok it was a joy that only, that reinvented the franchise. Soon, the pressure was on for pop duo Hemsworth and Waititi to get it right again. By luck (or sheer competence), love and thunder arrives arousing great feelings in the spectator, as it leaves pleasing all audiences.

It has romance for those in love, action for those who love to fight, comedy for those who just want to have fun, and unexpected emotion that will take people by surprise. And, of course, thunder is everywhere. However, it’s all very fast, noisy and grandiose – so much so that it seems to have been made for a generation that has attention deficit and the desire to use their cell phones all the time. But it actually works, most of the time, it just doesn’t have the same freshness as its predecessor.

All this combined with Marvel’s great ability to choose charismatic actors for its Cinematic Universe, love and thunder brings a beautiful addition to this much-loved world. It’s a beautiful duology with Ragnarok, but don’t expect an epic ending to a great Avenger’s journey either. In fact, Thor just wants to prove that he still has a lot of story to tell…