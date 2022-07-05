Três Lagoas will receive a drive-in movie project with four free films, participate | JPNews Três Lagoas

Três Lagoas will receive, for the first time, Cine Autorama, on the 16th and 17th, an itinerant drive-in cinema project by Brazucah Produções, sponsored by ArcelorMittal Sitrel, supported by the ArcelorMittal Foundation and Três Lagoas City Hall, through the Municipal Secretary of Education and Culture (Semec) and the Directorate of Culture.





There will be four free sessions, on Saturday and Sunday, from 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm, at the Arena Mix multiple event center. The films Eduardo and Mônica, Spider-Man: No Return Home, Ghostbusters – Mais Além and Tô Ryca 2 will be available on the schedule.





To guarantee a place in the drive and watch the films, it is necessary to reserve the tickets for each feature film through the website www.cineautorama.com.br, spaces are limited.





Not only those who have a car will be able to enjoy the cinema, a pedestrian area with 20 chairs will be available for those who want to watch the movies. In this case, there is no need to reserve tickets, as occupancy will be on a first-come, first-served basis.





Cinema Autorama





A habit rescued during the pandemic, drive-in cinema has fallen into the public’s taste and can be a different way to watch a movie.





Cine Autorama was the first mobile drive-in cinema to appear in Brazil. Conceived by Brazucah Produções and with more than six years of experience, the project democratizes access to culture and has already held more than 360 sessions for about 85 thousand people across the country. In São Paulo alone, the touring circuit has already been present in iconic places in the city such as the Latin America Memorial, Charles Miller Square, São Paulo Legislative Assembly and Campo de Marte airport. Since the beginning, free sessions have been shown to more than 85 cities in different Brazilian states.





Schedule





July 16 (Saturday)





7pm – Eduardo and Mônica (René Sampaio – Brazil – 114 minutes – Romance – 14 years old – 2022).





Synopsis: On an unusual day, set in Brasilia in the 1980s, a series of coincidences leads Eduardo (Gabriel Leone) to meet Mônica (Alice Braga), against the backdrop of a strange party with strange people. A curiosity is aroused in the two and, despite not being alike, they fall madly in love. Both are completely different. In addition to the age discrepancy between the two, different zodiac signs and different hair colors, they also have tastes that, in other people’s eyes, are incompatible. It seems that the love between the two will never last more than a few months. After starting a relationship, this love will need to mature and learn to overcome differences. Eduardo and Mônica will also have to overcome the prejudice of others who will try to end the relationship. The romantic comedy is based on the homonymous song by Renato Russo, from the band Legião, Urbana.





21:30 – Spider-Man: No Return Home (Jon Watss – USA – 148 minutes – Adventure – 12 years old – 2021).





Synopsis: Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will have to deal with the consequences of his identity as the world’s most beloved hero after being revealed by the Daily Bugle report. Unable to separate his normal life from the adventures of being a superhero and putting his loved ones at risk, Parker asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make everyone forget his true identity. However, the spell doesn’t go as planned and the situation becomes even more dangerous when villains from other versions of Spider-Man from other universes end up in his world.





July 17th (Sunday)





19h – Ghostbusters – Beyond (Jason Reitman – USA – 124 minutes – Adventure – 12 years old – 2021).





Synopsis: A single mother decides to move to a small country town with her children. Upon arriving at the new house, still unsure what will happen, she and her children discover a connection to the original Ghostbusters and what their grandfather, one of the Ghostbusters, left behind as a legacy. for your family. But it’s not all a joke, with the discovery of objects and the arrival of the house, paranormal events start to happen and she only has one way to end them: calling the Ghostbusters!





21:30 – Tô Ryca 2 (Pedro Antonio – Brazil – 102 minutes – Comedy – 12 years old – 2022) – Session with accessibility resources.





Synopsis: Selminha (Samantha Schmütz) is back. After getting rich, she pays more for everything she wants and can afford, without thinking about the consequences. But all that is good is short-lived! Selminha’s fortune and all her money are put to the test when a stranger appears out of nowhere and puts her finger on everything that isn’t hers. To make matters worse, the stranger has the same name as Selminha and claims to be the legitimate heir of the fortune. All of Selminha’s assets are frozen and her only source of income becomes the one granted to her by the justice: 30 reais a day, that is, a minimum wage per month.





Service





Cinema Autorama in Três Lagoas.





Free entrance





Date: July 16th and 17th, Saturday and Sunday, at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm.





Location: Arena Mix – BR 262 – Jardim Angélica, Três Lagoas.





Link to tickets: www.cineautorama.com.br