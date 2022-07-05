Two UK ministers resign over recent allegations against Boris Johnson | World

The UK finance and health ministers resigned on Tuesday afternoon (5). The two published statements expressing their dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak, who was in Finance, said that “the public legitimately expects the government to be conducted competently and seriously.”

Sajid Javid, who resigned as Minister of Health, said he had lost “trust” in the prime minister. “It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership and as a result I have lost my trust,” Javid said in his resignation letter.

Johnson reportedly ignored complaints against minister

The most recent charge against Boris Johnson is that he knew there were allegations of sexual misconduct against another minister, Christopher Pincher, and did nothing.

Pincher resigned last week as deputy leader of the Conservative Party.

On Tuesday, Simon McDonald, a former Foreign Office official, accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office of lying when he said he was unaware of previous allegations of sexual misconduct made against Pincher.

Simon McDonald was permanent undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the time when Pincher was a junior minister in the same portfolio. He said there was an investigation into Pincher in 2019 and that “Mr Johnson was personally briefed on the initiation and outcome of the investigation.”

Pincher resigned as deputy government leader in parliament last week, saying he had drunk too much, embarrassed and “caused annoyance” to people. British media reported that Pincher sexually harassed two male guests at a London club.

Many of the party’s lawmakers are increasingly frustrated defending what some say is a scandal-ridden government and could renew attempts to oust the prime minister just a month after Johnson survived a confidence vote.