Ukraine and allies define the country’s post-war reconstruction program | world and science

Ukraine and allies define country’s post-war reconstruction programSTR / UKRAINE EMERGENCY MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / AFP

Published 07/05/2022 13:19

Ukraine and its allies reached an agreement on Tuesday in Switzerland on the principles that should guide the country’s reconstruction after the war, which include fighting corruption and reforms to boost transparency. After a two-day meeting in Lugano, southern Switzerland, representatives from 40 countries signed a program with the main axes of the country’s reconstruction. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the task will be “colossal”. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who attended the meeting and led a strong Ukrainian delegation, estimated on Monday that at least $750 billion will be needed. Swiss Confederation President Ignazio Cassis said the conference marks “a first step on the road to Ukraine’s reconstruction”. “Our work prepares the post-war period, even though the conflict continues,” he added.

The aim, according to the Ukrainian prime minister, is that “everything that was destroyed will be better than it was before”. The Lugano Declaration states that its signatories “commit fully to supporting Ukraine throughout its trajectory” and recognize that the country itself must be at the forefront of reconstruction. eradicate corruption

The prospect of the country receiving billions of dollars in aid raises concerns about corruption, which is endemic in the country. The joint declaration insists that the “rule of law must be reformed systematically and that corruption must be eradicated”. The document stresses that “the recovery process must contribute to speeding up, deepening, expanding and winning over reform efforts, (…) it must be transparent and accountable to the Ukrainian people.” The text insists that the process must be “inclusive and guarantee gender equality”, and calls for Ukraine’s reconstruction to be “sustainable”. The Ukrainian prime minister has indicated that his country is willing to act quickly. “When we say we are prepared to act quickly, we mean it.” He also welcomed the fact that two follow-up conferences are already planned: one, led by the European Union, in a few months; and a new conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in the UK next year. “I am convinced that, within a year, we will no longer talk about a draft plan, but about results, successful projects and realized opportunities”, reinforced Chmygal. The Ukrainian prime minister called on allies for Russian assets blocked by sanctions to be turned over to Ukraine. Cassis, who runs a country favored by Russian tycoons to invest or save their fortunes, highlighted the importance of respecting the law and private property.

According to the 2021 ranking by the NGO Transparency International, Ukraine is in 122nd place out of 180 countries, a slight improvement over 2014, when it was ranked 142nd on the list. This level, however, is far from the reality of the European bloc, where even a backward country like Bulgaria occupies the 78th position.