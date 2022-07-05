Valdivia thanks Palmeiras and gets emotional: ‘it’s hard to talk’

Chile’s Valdivia announced last week that he was retiring from the pitch. Idol of a generation of Palmeiras, the former midfielder recorded an emotional video thanking the fans for the affection. He took advantage of the moment to declare himself to Palmeiras.

“Friday I announced the end of my career and that’s it. I decided to make this video to thank you too, because I received many messages from you, of affection, love, respect, thanks. in 2006 as a totally unknown guy, and even then I already felt your affection. We went through many difficult times and many good times”, began the 38-year-old Chilean (see below).

“It’s hard to say, the emotion comes, the good and bad moments. I’m happy and proud to be part of the history of the club, the greatest champion in Brazil. From my heart, thank you very much. I’m touched by the messages you always sent me, even away from the club. I want you to know that I am very proud to be part of this history. Thank you, thank you very much”, said Valdivia.

Palmeiras took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Chilean through its website. “An absolutely different vision of the game. The Chilean ace saw his teammates in the field like few others and was capable of changing the landscape of a match with a single pass. That’s why his nickname: Mago. . It was a legitimate number 10.”

“Unfortunately, [Valdivia] lived with some injuries throughout his career at Verdão. Even so, he is the foreigner who most played for the ‘Biggest Champion of Brazil’, alongside Paraguayan Arce, with 241 matches, and scored 41 times. Thank you, Mage! His talent and irreverence will be forever in our history!”, concluded Palmeiras in the official note.

With Palmeiras, Valdivia was champion of São Paulo in 2008 under the command of Vanderlei Luxemburgo. In addition, he played an important role in winning the Copa do Brasil in 2012 and the Campeonato Brasileiro da Série B in 2013.

After his second spell at Palmeiras, Valdivia still wore the shirt of Al Wahda-EAU, Colo-Colo-CHI, Morelia-MEX, Mazatlán-MEX, Union La Calera-CHI and Necaxa-MEX.