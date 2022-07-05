Venê Casagrande brings backstage and exposes Braz’s decision on the proposal of R$ 16.5 million from Fernebahçe-TUR for Flamengo’s holder

The journalist brought first-hand the information that the midfielder is on the radar of Turkish football

On the night of the next Wednesday (6), at 21:30, the Flamengo welcomes Tolima, from Colombia, for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América. With a 1-0 victory in the first leg, Mais Querido plays for a simple draw to advance to the quarterfinals of the main competition for teams in South America.

O Carioca Rubro-Negro is also in evidence in the transfer market. The team is getting right with some reinforcements, but in addition, players from the current Mengão squad are on the radar of other clubs and may leave the Gávea team in the next transfer window.

According to information gathered and published firsthand by journalist Venê Casagrande, Fernebahçe, from Turkey, which has Jorge Jesus, an old acquaintance of the Nation, as commander, made a proposal by Flamengo’s titular midfielder, Willian Arão. However, the board of Mais Querido would have rejected the proposal.

According to the video published on Venê Casagrande’s YouTube channel, Rubro-Negro Carioca did not accept the proposal to 3 million euros (amount corresponding to approx. BRL 16.5 million in the current conversion), due to the payment method proposed by the Turks. Fernebahçe would have signaled to pay in 3 installments.

Regarding the follow-up to the season, Flamengo has two important matches next week. Over the weekend, the team faces Corinthians for the 16th round of the Brasileirão Serie A. In the middle of next week, Fla faces Atlético for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The team lost the first leg by 2 to 1 and needs to win the confrontation to qualify.