Vibra Energia, ex-BR Distribuidora, invests in a gas company

Vibra Energia (VBBR3), former BR Distribuidora, announced on Monday (4) the acquisition of 50% of the share capital of ZEG Biogás, a subsidiary of ZEG and FSL focused on biogas and biomethane solutions to replace the use of gas conventional natural gas and other fossil fuels.

Below is a comment by Rafael Bevilacqua, chief strategist and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento, on the subject.

The payment will be made through a contribution of R$ 30 million at the closing of the operation, plus a secondary installment of R$ 129.5 million. ZEG Biogás has the potential to reach a daily production of 2 million cubic meters of gas in up to five years, and, in order to reach this goal, the company’s controlling companies must commit to investing R$ 412 million for the execution of new projects. . Of this amount, R$ 206 million must be contributed by Vibra, with the other investment of R$ 206 million being the responsibility of ZEG and FSL. The acquired company is also a pioneer in environmentally advantageous and commercially viable solutions for the production of biomethane, using ethanol production residues and other plant-derived products. I believe that the acquisition is beneficial for both companies, since Vibra will have the capacity to produce and sell biomethane from ZEG Biogás, which, in turn, will have access to Vibra’s logistics infrastructure, which has more 18,000 customers and a network of more than 8,000 distribution points throughout Brazil. In addition, ethanol plants belonging to Vibra’s suppliers will now have access to the solutions offered by ZEG Biogás for their production waste, which can be seen as a new source of secondary revenue for these plants. Vibra shares closed down 3.14% on Monday, quoted at R$16.36. The papers were contaminated by the bad mood that took over the markets.

