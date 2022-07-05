vice da Caixa films and embarrasses servers

Two videos and an audio published by journalist Ricardo Noblat, on the Metrópoles website, show the vice president of the Technology and Digital area of ​​Caixa Econômica Federal, Cláudio Salituro, using profanity when addressing the bank’s servers and, according to the portal , embarrassing the employees. The images were made by Salituro himself. In the case of audio, it is not possible to say who recorded the conversation.

In one of the videos, Salituro questions an employee in the moving sector, who manages data at Caixa. “What is the change doing in the DataCenter? Do you go there on the server and put some shit?”, asks the vice president. “What is this nice guy doing here?”, adds Salituro when talking looking at the camera.

In the other video, he asks why an employee was “hiding” in a sector where he didn’t work. “What are you doing here? Why were you hiding here? You probably live close by, right?”, asked Salituro. When addressing another server, he reinforces the question: “Do you live near here?”

“No, not even close,” replies the clerk. “We have to put an end to this little thing here”, comments the vice president of Technology.

Finally, in the audio, Salituro complains about an orientation that, according to the recording, two of his employees had not understood. “Fuck! Why don’t you understand that? I have a Portuguese problem,” he said.

Employees try to talk to the boss, but are interrupted afterwards.

“That’s why I’m certifying. If I said it’s the most important thing, damn it! It’s anything. If you can’t understand what’s most important… What’s most important in your life? Your children. Anything that happens to your son, you want to know. So, is it clear now? Damn it! It’s not possible that they don’t understand what I’m saying,” said Salituro.

Sought by Metrópoles, Caixa said that “all information will be forwarded for analysis by the bank’s Internal Affairs, as well as by the independent company to be hired by the new management”. O UOL also contacted the bank and awaits return.