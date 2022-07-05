War in Ukraine: How many people have died in the conflict

  • Sarah Habershon, Rob England, Becky Dale and Olga Ivshina*
  • From BBC News

A woman sits in front of two houses that were demolished by a missile attack, which killed another woman, in Druzhkivka, Donetsk

Credit, Getty Images

A Russian air strike on a building in the city of Lysychansk, in the Luhansk region, killed four people who were sheltering there.

In nearby Severodonetsk, two more died after a day of Russian bombing.

Another person died when Ukrainian forces bombed the outskirts of the city of Donetsk.

Four more were killed when Russian forces opened fire on Sadivska, in the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine.

