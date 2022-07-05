What do the Russo brothers promise?

After the successes of “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Endgame” (2019), plus, of course, the “Captain America” ​​films, Joe and Anthony Russo arrive with “hidden agent“, the production that is being considered one of the most expensive films produced by Netflix.

Starring Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, the film tells the story of a secret CIA agent who is hunted around the world due to the agency’s compromising findings. “He [agente oculto] It’s interesting because the film’s journey is about identity. It’s about him figuring out who he is and what he wants, as he spent most of his life in jail and the second part of his life working at the CIA against his will. So he never had a moment in his life to define who he is as a person.”, explains Joe Russo.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Mark Greaney (2009) and delivers a story full of action and high-performance fights, elements that immediately attracted the attention of the filmmakers brothers who threw themselves headlong into the challenge of following a relatively straight line. different from what they had been doing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Netflix has released an exclusive clip of the epic fight between Lloyd Hansen and Court Gentry. Photo: Playback/YouTube

“This movie has a level of weirdness unmatched in action movies but it also has an intense amount of action, and we put these things together to try to create a really fun experience that makes the audience binge-watch. Because that’s what we like,” he adds. Joe.

The feature film that premieres on Netflix on July 22 is threatening to displace major productions of the same genre on the platform. In addition to the official trailer, an exclusive clip of a breathtaking scene from a fight between Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) was released. Check out: