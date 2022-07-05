What is known about Robert Crimo, the young rapper arrested for the shooting near Chicago







After hours on the run, a suspect was finally captured.

Chicago police, in the United States, reported on Monday (7/4) that they arrested Robert E. Crimo 3º, 22, accused of being responsible for the shooting that left at least six dead and more than 30 injured during a 4th of July (Independence Day) celebration on the outskirts of the city.

The motivations behind the attack are unknown.

At a press conference, police said he was captured in north Chicago after a police officer unsuccessfully tried to stop him during a traffic stop. The young man tried to flee, but was arrested shortly afterwards near Lake Forest, Illinois.

The FBI (US Federal Police) initially said they considered Crimo “suspicious”. He later blamed him for the shooting.

The young man was handed over to Highland Park Police — where the shooting took place.

Crimo’s capture ended hours of long searches. Police had shared details and descriptions of the young man and his car and asked people to stay away from him as he was “a dangerous and armed man”.

Persecution

It took Chicago police nearly eight hours to find Crimo.

Authorities reported that the young man was driving a Honda Fit with Illinois plates. Description of him was “a thin, white man with brown eyes and brown hair, weighing about 150 pounds”.

He has several tattoos, including one on his cheek with four stripes crossed by another stripe. He also had other tattoos—red roses and green leaves on his neck and cursive letters above his left eyebrow.





The American press said that Crimo is a resident of Chicago and posts rap songs on his social networks.

A profile with his name on the IMDB platform, which specializes in film and entertainment industry matters, says that “Bobby Crimo (…) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and director from Chicago”. Authorities have not officially confirmed whether the profile is indeed his.

What else is known about Bobby Crimo

Several video clips with his name appear on different platforms and social networks, showing a young man with physical features similar to the photographs shown by the police.

In several of the videos, Crimo appears to be advocating guns and school shootings.

In one of the videos, titled on my mind (“In My Head”), he is seen wearing a military operations vest and helmet in a classroom.





At one point in the recording, he reaches into a backpack and, after cutting to a black screen, the classroom is seen in chaos. The young man then smiles mischievously.

“My actions will be brave and my thinking is unnecessary. I know what I have to do, I know what it means, not just for me but for everyone else,” he sings in one of the songs.

In another of the songs, Are You Awake (“Are You Awake?”), he says he would commit “an act that would define his life beyond his ability to contain himself” and includes an image of a newspaper clipping about Lee Harvey Oswald, the gunman who assassinated President John F. Kennedy.

What happened

The shooting took place during one of the traditional US Independence Day parades, celebrated on July 4th.

Local media say hundreds of people crowded the city’s sidewalks to watch floats, brass bands and performances.

The gunman opened fire from the roof of a camping supply store at around 10:15 am local time, just minutes after the event began. He is believed to have fired a high powered rifle.





According to authorities, he climbed onto the roof by a ladder in an alley at the back of the building.

Officers formed a perimeter around downtown Highland Park and claimed to have found evidence of a firearm.

