What to watch in July? Check out the best streaming premieres

July brings productions for all tastes. Starting with Gucci Housein Ridley Scott, which caused controversy by bringing Lady Gaga playing Patrizia Reggiani — responsible for the murder of Maurizio Gucci, heir to one of the biggest fashion empires in the world. The production is now available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog. You won’t lose, right? Below, you discover more streaming premieres to marathon all month!

A very peculiar series that arrives this month on Discovery Plus is Paranormal Summoning with Kesha. The program — conducted in the best “ghostbusters” style — brings the pop singer into the most haunted places in the United States in search of contacts with spirits and beings from another world. There are people for everything!

And for those who want something lighter, be sure to check it out. Best Foot Forward, from Apple TV+. The awe-inspiring series follows young Josh, who has to deal with being the only kid with a prosthetic leg at his new school. In each episode, the work seeks to bring beautiful learnings about self-acceptance.

Below, you can check out the best premieres of streaming in July:

Spencer (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Pablo Larraín, the film depicts the moment when Princess Diana decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles. The production marks the first time that Kristen Stewart has been nominated for an Oscar.

Gucci House (Amazon Prime Video)

Ridley Scott’s new movie with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver gave a lot to talk about last year. And now, Gucci House is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Mixing dramatic and satirical elements, the production revolves around Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, owner of one of the largest fashion empires in the world. After their divorce, Patrizia ordered the murder of Maurizio, who was shot in March 1995 in Milan.

The Wonders of the United States (Disney+)

The Wonders of the United States explore the country’s most spectacular regions, traveling through the frozen North, the Wild West, the Great Plains, the Far South and the Primeval Mountains. Ideal for those who want to travel to the region or just want to discover some of the most beautiful natural landscapes on this planet.

Paranormal Summoning with Kesha (Discovery Plus)

Who doesn’t love a good supernatural show? Here, the international pop star travels around the United States in search of the country’s most haunted places. In each episode, the singer goes through sinister situations, makes contact with beings from another world – including extraterrestrials – and makes impressive discoveries about the world of the dead.

Resident Evil: The Series (Netflix)

Fans of the game franchise resident Evil has plenty of reasons to celebrate: after years of waiting, the series based on the first games of the nineties debuts this month on Netflix. In the story, a deadly virus escapes from the laboratories of Umbrella Corporationtriggering a violent and frightening zombie apocalypse.

Best Foot Forward (Apple TV+)

In Best Foot Forward, young Josh is the only boy with a prosthetic leg at his new school. The condition makes the boy have unique learning experiences both with his peers and with his family members.

Spider-Man: No Return Home (HBO Max)

The third volume of the “Spider-Man” franchise, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, arrives in the HBO Max catalog in July. In the plot, Peter Parker performs a spell with the help of Doctor Strange to reverse the leak of his identity. However, the magic ends up spiraling out of control, opening doors for dangerous enemies from other worlds to start chasing you.

hidden agent (Netflix)

hidden agent promises to be one of the biggest phenomena of the year. The plot revolves around a hidden CIA agent who, after discovering the agency’s secrets, is hunted around the world by a ruthless sociopath who puts a price on his head. The cast brings together great Hollywood names such as Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling.

Santa Evita (Star+)

The documentary series details the life and death of María Eva Duarte de Perón (Natalia Oreiro) — known as Evita — an important political leader in Argentina. The production focuses on the days that preceded his cancer diagnosis, showing the way in which the public figure dealt with the disease, needing to balance aspects of his personal and professional life in an exhaustive way.