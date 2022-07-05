WhatsApp fake job scam: how it works and how to protect yourself | Safety

The fake job scam is a fraudulent proposal that usually reaches victims via SMS and WhatsApp, a messenger app for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. The scam consists of an alleged part-time job at a large company, such as Amazon, and promises high remuneration without the user having to leave the house. The coup has been applied in different ways since it emerged, and it is also disseminated in a “pyramid scheme” system. In the last 12 months, searches for fraud have increased by more than 1,000%, according to Google Trends, a tool that monitors Google searches. To stay safe, here’s everything you need to know about the fake WhatsApp job scam.

How to identify if a message you received is a scam

Five mobile scams are on the rise in 2022; see how it happens

Cybercriminals take advantage of the unemployment situation in the country to apply scams; learn how to identify and protect yourself

What is the fake job scam and how does it work?

The fake job scam message is usually sent by unknown users and accompanies the job description — which typically offers high pay and few working hours — and a link, which mimics the company’s official page related to the offer to ensure “legitimacy.” “. When opened, the site asks the user to provide various personal information, such as name, CPF, date of birth, social network credentials and even bank details. Thus, by having the information, criminals can, for example, carry out different types of scams, such as card cloning and/or app login.

At the end of filling, the fake page can still ask the user to share the vacancy with friends in WhatsApp groups, claiming that they will also get an opportunity in the company. So, more than a simple scam, it works like a pyramid scheme too.

Fraud, however, does not stop there: in some cases, it directly generates financial damage. This is because, depending on the situation, the scammer informs that it is only possible to start in the supposed position after completing a training course, which, in order to take part, the user must pay a fee. Once the amount is transferred, the criminals end the contact, and the person loses the money invested.

Bandits send links to apply scams via WhatsApp

How can I identify and protect myself from this scam?

There are a few ways to check if an offered vacancy is a scam or not. High-paying job descriptions and tempting promises that are not in line with the position held are one of the main indicators of fraud, for example. In addition, false proposals can also present confusing texts and grammatical errors, which also help to identify them.

Another way to find out the veracity of a job opportunity is to check if the offer was posted on an official company channel. Generally, job openings are announced on a company’s verified profile on social media, such as LinkedIn.

Also, installing an antivirus on your cell phone that detects malicious links can be a solution. But, if you prefer, another free way to find out if a website can be dangerous is to insert the received link in analysis pages, such as dfndr lab (https://www.psafe.com/dfndr-lab/pt-br/ ).

Also, be wary of sites that ask for personal information such as name, phone number and address, but do not have a field to attach your resume or enter information such as work experiences and skills. Also be aware if you are asked to share the vacancy with other people. The ideal here is just to search for official websites, avoiding sharing your personal information.

Checking the origin of the link is important to avoid scams

I clicked on the fake job link. What do I do now?

If you have already opened the link, some measures can be taken to avoid possible problems. The first action that can be done is to perform a scan with the antivirus to find out if the smartphone has been infected with some type of malware.

As for finding out if your data has been exposed in some way, sites like Serasa Experian, SCPC and SPC Brasil can help. The services point out if there are defaults or irregularities through the CPF. There are also sites that monitor information leaks online and can be used to check if any of your data has been leaked. See options here.

Also, to check for possible purchases or embezzlement of money made by third parties in your account, contact your bank. Also remember to block and report the contact who sent you the message. Finally, if necessary, resort to the police and the responsible authorities to report the situation and know how to proceed in specific cases – such as card cloning, for example.

with information from Psafe, Google Trends and gatefy

