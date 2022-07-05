WhatsApp groups will have a waiting list: here’s how it will work

Despite the novelty, the tool still does not have an official release date.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Has the payroll loan with Auxílio Brasil been released?

There is a new function that has entered the testing phase in WhatsApp, and it promises greater control and organization to group administrators. In particular, when choosing who can or cannot participate in a WhatsApp group. The novelty creates a kind of waiting list for users who wish to join a group through the link.

The new feature was called “Group Membership Approval”, in free translation into Portuguese. In short, it adds a new field that allows administrators to consult who sent a request to participate. It will then be possible to approve or disapprove the entry of these new users.

Approval of WhatsApp group participants

In short, the website WABetaInfo said that users discovered the novelty while operating the beta version of WhatsApp (2.22.14.6) for Android. The portal also said that the functionality must be enabled by administrators. Therefore, it implies that it will not be a standard tool of the application.

As for user approvals, they must occur within the groups themselves, and in the respective area that provides more information about them. Below, check out a screenshot that points out the new feature in action:

INSS is accused of spending several million with the deceased

Image: Reproduction/WABetainfo

In addition, despite the novelty, the tool that turns to the approval or refusal of participants in a WhatsApp group still does not have a set date to officially debut in all applications. Therefore, it is necessary to wait for the official release of the app.

Finally, despite the launch happening only for cell phones that use Android, it is expected that the new function will also be released to devices with iOS.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Antonio Salaverry / Shutterstock.com