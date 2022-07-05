WhatsApp will let you turn off your online status

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Good news for those who like to use social networks and messaging apps without being disturbed. WhatsApp will allow users to disable their online status, without necessarily having to block a contact.

It is not difficult to find people who are interested in the feature that makes it possible to go offline for some people, without having to block them. The user is not always in the mood to start a conversation and just wants to browse the application without being noticed.

Currently, anyone can see who is online and when the contact was “ON” on WhatsApp, being able to indicate whether certain content has been forwarded and read. There is no denying that, in cases of emergency or help, knowing if the contact is available (online) is of utmost importance.

Companies monitor ‘Online’ of employees on WhatsApp to make charges

There is the option to disable the “Last Seen”, located in the same space where the “Online” status is. However, this possibility launched years ago seems not to have passed the tranquility that users seek.

Many people complain that companies and close colleagues monitor their access (Last Seen and Online) to check availability and bill them. The situation is quite uncomfortable and generates pressure on users.

Identified by the WABetaInfo portal, the novelty that allows users to deactivate “Online” has already started to be tested in a beta version of the application. However, there is still no release date for the feature.

WhatsApp will launch new function that will give users freedom

The WABetaInfo website found a new update in the backup of the messaging app in the beta version for Android phones.

According to the information, the new feature will enable message history backups to be exported. WhatsApp will receive a new option that will allow you to extract files. That way, the backup will not be restricted to Google Drive.

However, as it is still being developed, there is still no forecast of when the novelty will be released for users of the messaging application to enjoy.

Image: oasisamuel / Shutterstock.com