With the arrival of 5G, satellite dishes stop receiving open TV signals in Brasília; see what to do | Federal District

The activation of the fifth generation of mobile internet — the 5G — in Brasília, this Wednesday (6), is accompanied by some technological changes in the capital. One of them concerns satellite dishes, which will no longer receive the open TV signal ( see details below ).

The capital, the first city in the country to have 5G, currently has 3,341 satellite dishes, according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). Therefore, whoever uses these equipments will have to change the device for a digital one so as not to lose the television signal.

The new antennas can be indoors, installed next to televisions, or outdoors, placed on roofs. For families that are part of the Single Registry for Social Programs of the federal government (CadÚnico), switching to digital antenna can be done for free (see details below).

Professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering at UnB Ugo Dias also points out that, if the consumer has pay TV, it is not necessary to make any changes after the arrival of 5G in the capital.

“The 5G cellular networks will not influence any other equipment in our daily lives. Only this satellite TV system will be affected”, says the professor.

Currently, satellite dishes operate in the C band, that is, in 3.5 GHzexplains the director-counselor of Anatel Moisés Queiroz Moreira.

The expert points out that the frequency is the same that will be used by 5G. To avoid damage to the service, the specialist explains that open TV will migrate to the Ku band.

“When [o 5G] is turned on, whoever has a satellite dish will suffer interference and will no longer work”, points out Moreira.

In Brazil, the satellite dish was present in 27% households in 2019, according to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Anatel’s Range Administrator Entity (EAF) has a free distribution program for the new digital satellite dish, converter and cables. To be a part, you must meet the following criteria:

Be registered in CadÚnico;

Have a traditional satellite dish, properly installed and connected to the TV.

Kit ordering and installation must be scheduled via the EAF website. According to the entity, the change of equipment free of charge is available only in Brazilian capitals.

From this Wednesday, 5G should be available in 80% from the capital. Until last weekend, each of the three operators authorized to operate in the band (Claro, Vivo and Tim) installed 100 stations throughout the DF, with greater concentration in the Plano Piloto region.

The technology will only work on newer cell phones from companies such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, among others. all in all, 67 cell phones that support 5G have been approved by the agency.

Initially, the expectation is that the service will be guaranteed in the current plans of the operators, without extra charge. According to experts, the fifth generation of the internet will increase data transmission capacity and reduce latency, which is the time it takes for information to leave the computer and arrive at its destination.

According to Anatel, the next capitals to receive the signal are: São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa. However, no date has been set yet. Despite the arrival of new technology, 4G does not cease to exist.

Benefits for the energy sector

The benefit of the arrival of 5G goes beyond telecommunication. Other sectors of the economy, such as energy, should also reap the rewards of the fifth generation of mobile internet.

According to the manager of CAS Tecnologia, Octavio Brasil, the new technology is important for improving the monitoring of consumption by electricity distributors.

“[Interfere na] quality of services, investing in the reduction of downtime in supply. When [as quedas] eventually happen, the reestablishment happens faster and faster”, explains Brasil.

In the medium and long term, the expectation is that this better monitoring of consumption will lead to a reduction in distributors’ losses. “This also generates a smaller transfer every year”, says the expert.