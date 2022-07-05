Woman participates in large operation and will need to test all her limits in a movie on Netflix

As is usually the case, the Netflix is always removing and adding new titles in my catalog, and it is even normal when a title is removed and after some time returns, this is just contractual issues.

And that’s exactly what happened to Sicario: No Man’s Land, action thriller film that was removed in December 2021 but recently returned to Netflix without any publicity and is perfect for anyone looking for something interesting to see today.

In Sicario: No Man’s Landthe CIA is preparing an audacious operation to stop the great leader of a Mexican drug cartel.

Kate Macy (Emily Blunt), an FBI police officer, decides to participate in the action, but soon discovers that he will have to test all his moral and ethical limits in this mission.

The cast has Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin and Jon Bernthal.

Sicario: No Man’s Land is available at Netflix.

Watch the trailer:

