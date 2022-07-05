Xbox Series S on SALE on Amazon for R$ 2,090

The console can be paid in installments on the credit card in up to 12 interest-free installments of R$ 176.74

THE amazon is selling the Xbox Series S for a very inviting price, the device costs only R$ 2,090.00. The version sold is the white version with no added games, which includes the white Xbox Series Controller, an HDMI 2.1 cable and a power cable in the package.

The current suggested price for Microsoft is R$ 2,649, therefore, the price of the console is well below the official price stipulated by the company. Interested parties can pay the console on their credit card in up to 12 interest-free installments of R$ 176.74.

It is worth remembering that buying at amazon, the company offers you all the support if there is any problem with the purchase, from delivery problems to problems with the product received. Thus ensuring a purchase with more confidence and guarantee that you will enjoy the games on the console.

Xbox Series S features an AMD 8x Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz (3.4GHz with SMT) and a GPU with 20 Compute Units (4 TFLOPs), Custom RDNA 2 @1,565GHz, plus 10GB GDDR6 Memory and SSD storage capacity. 521GB NVMe.

The console’s focus is to play games in 1080p or even 1440p as with some better optimized titles, in addition to games that reach up to 120fps, which are usually competitive titles like Fortnite and Rocket Leagueyou can play the entire Xbox Series library as well as its predecessors on the console.

prices

Price at launch U$ 299.00 updated price BRL 2,799.00

Specifications

Did you like the offer for Xbox Series S on Amazon? Do you intend to purchase the console at this opportunity? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: Amazon