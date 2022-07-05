Xiaomi Band 7 Pro is announced with a larger screen, GPS and up to 12 days battery

Xiaomi made the launch of the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro official during an event held this Monday (4). The first premium variant of the popular smart bracelet has a familiar look and specs comparable to some smartwatch models.

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro adopts a very similar design to the Redmi Smart Band Pro. However, the smart bracelet features a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED screen, larger than the sub-brand’s “sister” 1.47-inch display.

Comparing to the “standard” Xiaomi Band 7’s 1.62-inch screen, the new device offers more space for displaying time, health data and notifications. With over 180 watchface options, the premium smartband features Always On Display mode and an ambient sensor that automatically adjusts brightness, providing quick access to information with lower power consumption.

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro debuts with the long-awaited integrated GPS (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

Built-in GPS and up to 12 days battery life

One of the main novelties of the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro is the integrated GPS. Ensuring more accurate location data, the brand cites that the feature is compatible with GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou and QZSS satellite navigation and positioning systems.

Like the standard model, the Pro version has sensors for monitoring heart rate, sleep quality and stress. However, the highlight is the feature that tracks blood oxygenation (SpO2) and emits sound notifications when saturation levels are too low.

For physical activities, Xiaomi Band 7 Pro features more than 110 exercise modes. According to the brand, users can still record training data, calories burned and other information related to sports practices.

The premium smartband is water resistant to 5ATM, supporting dives of up to 50 meters in fresh water. In addition, the Chinese version of the device supports NFC payments and other proximity actions.

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro will have a large choice of bracelets available at launch (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

According to the manufacturer, the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro uses a 235 mAh battery with an autonomy of up to 12 days for regular use or up to 6 days for more intense use. The model has the advantage of charging approximately one hour.

Regarding personalization, the smartband will have six options of silicone bracelets (blue, green, white, orange, black and pink) that will be sold separately in the brand’s official store. For those who want something more elegant, there will be two options for special bracelets with textures that imitate leather: Van Gogh Green (green) and Monet Gray (grey).

price and availability

The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro will be released in two colors: white with a gold finish and black with a silver finish. In China, the accessory can be pre-purchased until July 7, next Thursday, at a promotional price of 380 yuan (about R$300 in the current direct conversion, without adding taxes).

After the promotional period, the smartband will have an MSRP of 400 yuan (~R$316). So far, there is no information about the device’s debut on the international market.

Source: GSM Arena