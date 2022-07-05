Young man is arrested after fighter jet flaps its wings next to its flight this Sunday

The fighter flapping its wings, in a scene from the video of a passenger





An easyJet flight to the Spanish island of Menorca was intercepted by Spanish fighter jets on Sunday, July 3, after an 18-year-old British tourist allegedly made a bomb threat on board. Part of the intercept was filmed by passengers, as shown in the video below.

The teenager was arrested, according to the Daily Mail, when he landed on the Mediterranean holiday island. Specialist officers and sniffer dogs boarded the aircraft as soon as it reached the apron, for security checks.

The tourist, who would have been part of a group of friends who boarded at London’s Gatwick airport, will now face a potential fine worth thousands of pounds following the alleged threats.

Flight EZY-8303 was carried out by an Airbus A319 registered under registration G-EZAO, and was intercepted as it approached its destination, shortly before 5 pm local time on Sunday.

A video taken by a passenger shows a Spanish Air Force F-18 fighter jet arriving alongside the aircraft. The military jet is seen flapping its wings at easyJet pilots – a sign meaning ‘follow me’ – before escorting the A319 to Menorca airport.

An EasyJet Airbus A319-100 aircraft (G-EZAO) bound to the island of Menorca (LEMH) was intercepted by Spanish F/A-18 fighter jet on 3rd July due to security concerns. It is being said that a false bomb alarm was received on easyJet flight EZY-8303 from Gatwick (LGW),London. pic.twitter.com/fuORai9ZwV — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 4, 2022





A spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed the case on Monday:

“The Civil Guard has arrested an 18-year-old British citizen as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of public disorder in Mahon, Menorca.

Yesterday, Menorca’s airport control tower was alerted to a bomb threat on a plane heading from London to the island capital Mahon, which was still in the air and approaching the airport. The threat is said to have been sent on a social media platform.

Once the plane landed, it was taken to an area away from the main terminal and other aircraft. The Civil Guard organized a special operation that consisted of mobilizing bomb disposal specialists, sniffer dogs and other officers who created a secure perimeter around the plane.

The passengers were disembarked and the established protocol was followed until the police could confirm that it was a false bomb threat and the person responsible was identified on social media along with five other companions as witnesses.

They were taken to a police station so that the officers could clarify the situation.”

Passengers were reportedly kept on the runway for four hours while the plane was checked.





There is no information to conclude whether the unidentified teenager has ever appeared before a judge in a closed hearing or where he is now.

Police sources confirmed to the Daily Mail that he would likely have to foot the bill for the sting operation if convicted.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “The safety of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority and we would like to thank passengers for their understanding.”

Although only one fighter was seen in the recording, intercepts are usually made with two jets, one of them remaining at the rear of the aircraft. In this case, the destination was already close, however, if the situation had occurred along the route, the landing would have taken place at the closest airport possible.



