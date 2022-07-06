10 tech news to get your day started (06/07)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Tuesday (05). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Vecna ​​in Brazil! Stranger Things actors will meet and greet in SP. In addition to Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Joseph Quinn (Eddie) will also step on Brazilian soil!

2. iPhone 14: See alleged prices for Apple’s cell phone line. Rising prices for Apple’s new cell phones could be caused by inflation, rumor claims.

3. Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro arrive with 165 Hz display and 18 GB of RAM. Asus’ new line of gaming phones comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 6,000 mAh battery; see prices.

4. Jeff Bezos: How was the billionaire’s first year outside of Amazon? Check out what happened in the social and business life of Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, while he was away from Amazon.

5. Xbox Game Pass receives games from the Yakuza series, Last Call BBS and more. Check out the full list of game landing on the service starting today (05th)!

6. Microsoft warns about Android malware that can steal money. Malware lurks in apps that appear to be legitimate but ask for suspicious requests.

7. Google Chrome fixes serious flaw used in attacks; update now. Google confirmed that the vulnerability was exploited by malefactors, but it has already won a fix.

8. Brasília will be the first city with ‘pure’ 5G; see the next. According to Anatel, Brasília will be the first city to receive the activation of the 5G network in Brazil; find out which ones are next.

9. Quantum Physics: The world’s most powerful particle accelerator is turned on. This Tuesday (5), the LHC particle accelerator was reactivated at CERN, 10 years after the discovery of the Higgs boson particle.

10. Stray dogs can naturally understand human gestures. Abandoned animals can understand commands even without any kind of training.