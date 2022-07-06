3 looks with long boots that will make you more elegant and stylish – Metro World News Brasil

In addition to helping with the cold when temperatures drop, long boots are great alternatives when the idea is to be in fashion and ensure looks that make you more elegant and stylish.

With that in mind, today we bring you a list with 3 composition ideas when putting together your look that were used by the actress Anne Hathaway. The information is from the portal Nueva Mujer. Shall we check it out?

1 – Leggings with overcoat

We recently shared a content only with tips on how to wear leggings and, if you didn’t already know that, we want to bring you this tip today when composing your look.

To rock the day to day, you can bet on black leggings with a beige coat, a gray sweater and black boots.

2 – Short dress with tights and boots

Continuing our list, we have this recommendation that will make you shine. For this, you must combine a black dress with tights and a boot. If it’s cold, the overcoat can also be applied, just like what you see in the image above.

3 – Shorts and blazer

Finally, when the goal is to be elegant and modern, the blazer is one of the most assertive options. You can do this combination: wear a black sweater, with shorts, a black and white tweed blazer and close it with tights and boots.

