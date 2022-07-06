95 to 0? Sierra Leone Federation investigates suspicious scores in the country’s second division | international football

The Sierra Leone Football Federation announced the opening of investigations into suspicious scores in the second division of its national league. They are the impressive 95 to 0 of Kahula Rangers over Lumbenbu United and 91 to 1 of Gulf FC against Koquima Lebanon.

No, you did not read it wrong. The scores with a total of 187 goals are being analyzed under suspicion of manipulation. Targets range from authorities to players present at matches.

– The general public is therefore assured that the matter will be fully investigated and anyone found guilty will face the full force of the law – reads the official statement from the Federation, citing “impractical results”. (see below).

The winning teams fought for access and would have benefited from favorable circumstances, such as unlikely expulsions and even the fact that the same player hit the net 30 times.

As a comparison, there was only one major rout recorded in football history. In 2002, in Madagascar, AS Adema beat Olympique l’Emyrne 149-0. The score was only possible because the coach of the defeated team, angry with the refereeing, ordered his athletes to score consecutive own goals as a form of protest – until the referee ended the match.