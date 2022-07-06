After criticizing Atltico and praising Corinthians, Rizek justifies comments

Atletico fans criticized Andr Rizek on social media after the SporTV presenter’s comments about Galo and Corinthians’ classification for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores, this Tuesday (5th). Some athleticans understood that there had been a difference in treatment in the journalist’s assessments, who spoke today, after the matter gained repercussion.
After the match, Rizek gave “4” to Galo, justifying that the Minas Gerais team had an obligation to qualify. He criticized the performance of the team led by Turco Mohamed, citing ‘kicks, crosses’ and dependence on Hulk.
Classified, it was mandatory. But the Atlantic was very bad. No offensive plays, it was just “ball on the Hulk”, kick and cross for nothing. Emelec, super organized, fell thanks to a penalty that was beyond silly. It is not possible for the Rooster to think that this is good. Football note 4 today.
— Andr Rizek (@andrizek) July 6, 2022
The journalist returned to the networks to express himself, praising the progress of the São Paulo team in Libertadores.
It was ugly, but it was beautiful. Congratulations, Corinthians. One of the most important nights in the club’s history. On occasion exaggeration. Corinthians has two world cups, but the history in Libertadores, even, has very few matches like today. It was surreal.
— Andr Rizek (@andrizek) July 6, 2022
treatment difference
Questioned by several athletes, Andr Rizek commented on the difference in the tone of the comments on Wednesday morning. According to him, the analyzes were different due to the quality of the Atlético and Corinthians teams.
One of the stupidest things in journalism (and in life) is to want to treat different things as equals, in the name of a supposed exemption. It goes for everything: candidates in elections, movies, music and, of course, football games. Atleticanos (shout out to the masses) took me to the TTs%uD83E%uDDF6
— Andr Rizek (@andrizek) July 6, 2022
Reason: I treated the classifications of Corinthians and Galo differently. swear? Because I expect much more from Galo – from the best squads in Liberta, against a much inferior team at home. Rooster can and MUST more. Comparing the Mineiro Bombonera, yesterday, diminished the potential of the Rooster.
— Andr Rizek (@andrizek) July 6, 2022