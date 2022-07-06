After Flamengo withdrew, Botafogo advances for Luis Henrique and negotiates purchase obligation with Olympique de Marseille

After the withdrawal of FlamengoO Botafogo still alive in the fight to hire Luis Henrique. According to the “GE”, the alvinegra board remains in contact with the olympique in marseille and is willing to accept an obligation to purchase economic rights to have the 21-year-old striker.

According to the report, published in the early hours of this Wednesday (7/6), with the withdrawal of the rival, who only accepted the loan without purchase obligation, Botafogo has put more money into the game and is negotiating the permanent arrival of Luis Henrique after a one-year loan, depending on goals stipulated in the contract.

Also according to the GE, the Botafogo sees the negotiation with “certain optimism” after the latest advances, despite fearing competition from Europe. O nantes would be willing to pay € 6 million (BRL 33 million) to have Luis Henrique. Turinfrom Italy, and PSVfrom the Netherlands, would also have shown interest.

The alvinegra board does not believe that the statements about preferring Flamengo have been harmful to the negotiations, and counts on the support of the family to confirm his return to Botafogo. Luis Henrique left Fogão in September 2020 as the biggest sale in the club’s history, acquired by Olympique for €8 million (R$51.7 million at the time).