AirTag is used to stalk actress at Disneyland

The actress Hannah Rose Mayknown for her role in the series “Altered Carbon“from Netflix, reported being stalked recently with the help of a AirTag during a visit to Disneyland.

In a thread on Twitter, the actress said she was tracked for about two hours until she received an alert from the Buscar app. (Find My) on your iPhone.

According to May, the alert was displayed shortly after she left a park event in late June. The actress doesn’t make it clear if she ever found the tracker among her belongings, but said she was able to block the sending of her location before going home.

I was an after hours event at Disneyland from 11:45pm to 2am. I got a “Find My” notification at the end of the night that I didn’t think anything of but opened it anyway and it turned out to be this… someone had been tracking me for two hours. pic.twitter.com/aI9OgwttFP — Hannah Rose May (@Hannahrosemay_) June 28, 2022

According to the Search app (Find My), May was tracked from 23:45 to 2:00. In another tweet, it is possible to see a map that shows exactly where the AirTag in question would have started chasing the actress until the moment of her discovery.

May also shared her story on Instagram, where she received a series of responses from people who had similar experiences. In March, it is worth remembering, we commented on the case of a family that had been tracked by an AirTag in Disney Worldin Orlando.

More towards the end of threadthe actress asks people to always pay attention to Buscar notifications (Find My) to protect yourself from cases of stalking. She also takes the opportunity to thank Apple for the AirTag’s security features, but suggests that the alert display time be shorter.

via 9to5Mac