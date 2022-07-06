Amazon anticipates Prime Day for subscribers with offers on Echo with Alexa and Fire TV – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime and have spent the last few days holding your wallet in your pocket waiting for Prime Day, you will be pleased to know that some offers are being anticipated by the retailer. Today, for example, Fire TV Stick Lite and Echo devices with Alexa already have interesting discounts — and of course, free shipping. Check out in the next lines how to take advantage of these offers and not miss the best of Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day (Image: Handout/Amazon)

The main highlights are the Echo devices, which have discounts of up to 34% for Prime subscribers. First we have the 3rd Gen Echo Dota basic speaker with the virtual assistant Alexa, which went from R$349 to R$229. Then, if quality sound is an important factor (but not to the point of investing R$1,600 in an Echo Studio ), Amazon 4th generation echo it is a great option; and its price went from R$749 to R$549.

And maybe, you also want a small screen, to make video calls with those who also have Alexa or see a recipe while cooking with the help of the virtual assistant. In this case, although the audio is not so good, it is worth checking the Echo Show 5 2nd generation which went from R$599 to R$399. Finally, the 2nd generation Echo BudsAmazon’s noise-canceling wireless headphones, is also on offer: from R$899 to R$699.

🤑 Plus, by purchasing these Echo devices in cash, you receive an additional 5% discount.

3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot (Image: Paulo Higa/Tecnoblog)

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite costs R$217 on sale

Finally, another Amazon device that is discounted right now is the dongle Fire TV Stick Lite. If you want to improve the use of an old TV and are in the habit of consuming content from Amazon streams, it can be a good purchase. The device is practical, its control has Alexa integration, and the interface is beautiful, organized and fluid.

Its catalog includes, in addition to Amazon streaming: Telecine, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Spotify, Deezer, and others. However, GloboPlay and HBO Max are not available at the moment. And despite allowing you to connect a mouse, keyboard and joystick via Bluetooth, the tests of the technoblog showed that Fire TV Stick Lite screen mirroring only works well for static content. So, it’s worth it for some, but not for everyone.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Prime Day will be exclusive to Amazon subscribers

Now, if the product you’re looking for hasn’t appeared on this early Amazon Prime Day yet, don’t be sad because there’s more to come. On July 12th and 13th (yes, “Prime Day” lasts two days, haha) there will be several cool promotions with free shipping for you to enjoy. And I’m not authorized to give spoilers, but Achados has already selected some promotions that we are aware of and will disclose. 👀

But, To enjoy Prime Day, both today and next week, you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber. So sign it while it’s timefor R$ 14.90/month or R$ 119/year, and have access to exclusive promotions, free shipping and streaming. Then, join the Achados groups on Telegram or WhatsApp and see the best deals, from Amazon and other stores, handpicked by Technoblog!

