Analysis: Atlético-MG fulfills its role and will have time to build up the team for the Libertadores quarterfinals | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. Eliminated Emelec by the minimum advantage. He needed to use a team full of embezzlement and found an opponent who behaved very well without the ball. At the feet of Hulk, the goal of the classification in penalty kick.

Now, this Wednesday, he meets his quarter-final opponent. Only a disaster takes Palmeiras out of the way of Galo in August. It’s the chance for a rematch, and time will play in favor of the Minas Gerais club, with guaranteed reinforcements and, probably, the return of important players.

Turco Mohamed lost Allan in the first leg (expulsion) and Ademir the day before, due to Covid-19. I no longer had Jair and Keno (medical department). Galo felt the lack of a winger capable of breaking the mark, creating goal situations. The good goalkeeper Ortiz, from Emelec, who had already saved Hulk’s penalty in Ecuador, made great saves again.

Galo’s defense was practically not suffocated. One or another move by Emelec, with low shots. What was really lacking was the creation of more collective plays. Tactical variations, changing positions, and missing some fatal chance in the first half.

Midfielder Caleb, for example, acted as second midfielder, then went to the right midfielder. Vargas, who started wide on the right, was soon moved to the left in the final stage. It was his play that generated the saving penalty. Atlético scored 1-0 at the feet of Hulk, the club’s record holder in Libertadores, with 11 goals.

Some underwhelming individual performances, such as Guilherme Arana, made Atlético’s night less calm than imagined. Emelec are not among the best teams in Ecuador, but they do well without the ball, making two lines of four players in the marking.

Atletico went to the stifles with the additions of Eduardo Sasha and Matías Zaracho, who had not played since May. And, at this moment, a prominent figure appeared in the match again. The midfielder Otávio played a high level game, and is a serious candidate to remain as a starter.

For the very likely duel with Palmeiras, Atlético will need to show more football, of course, but the team will be different, with four guaranteed reinforcements – Pedrinho, Alan Kardec, Jemerson and Pavón – of which only three can be registered and, in the case of Argentine, there is still the question of the punishment that was appealed to Conmebol last Monday.

