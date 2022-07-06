Analysis: Corinthians shows head in place and exorcises ten-year-old ghosts in Libertadores | Corinthians

This July 5, 2022 is already one of the great days in the history of Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores.

This Tuesday, ten years and one day after winning the only title of the competition in its history, a team full of embezzlement endured the pressure of Bombonera for 90 and a few more minutes, played with its head in place, exorcised the ghosts of successive eliminations since winning and advanced to the quarterfinals by taking Boca Juniors on penalties.

It’s not just a rating. It’s a relief for the Corinthians fan after ten years of disappointments without going beyond the Libertadores round of 16 – from that (you know which) game by Carlos Amarilla, going through two falls for Guaraní, from Paraguay, one of them before the group stage, and eliminations in the Neo Química Arena against Nacional, from Uruguay, and Colo-Colo, from Chile.

Now, in the most difficult moment of the season, Corinthians is gaining strength and allows itself to dream of more – including the prospect of gaining the reinforcement of Yuri Alberto and the return of names such as Fagner, Maycon, Renato Augusto and Willian for the quarterfinals, against Flamengo. or Tolima (the two decide the vacancy this Wednesday, in Rio de Janeiro).

If football wasn’t exactly beautiful, Corinthians created a shell in a game that forms character and defines a season – Vítor Pereira’s team is still alive on three fronts, even with casualties in sequence.

This Tuesday, without being able to recover Fagner and Willian (who traveled to Argentina, but would hardly play), the coach started the game with a line of five defenders to avoid Boca’s game from the sides – especially with Villa on top of Rafael Ramos. The striker came to take advantage in some moves, but Cássio was having little work.

Even a silly penalty by Raul Gustavo on Pol Fernández. With that repeated movie face…

However, Benedetto, former executioner of Palmeiras, dropped the bomb on the beam and gave back hope to Timão, who found himself in profit by going to the break with the 0 x 0. The shirt 9 of Boca had already lost another goal made , almost in the small area, sending the ball into the stands.

In the attack, Corinthians produced little, with Róger Guedes isolated, Mantuan very well marked and Lucas Piton discreet. Goalkeeper Rossi didn’t need to save a single shot in the 90 minutes.

In a team already lacking, Vítor Pereira still lost João Victor and Mantuan due to injuries – and the defender, sold to Benfica, says goodbye to the club. From the middle of the second half until the end, Timão held on with players normally reserves, cases of Bruno Méndez, Bruno Melo, Roni, Giovane…

But even in this scenario, and with a full and pulsating Bombonera, there was no exaggerated pressure or that feeling that Boca’s goal could come out at any moment. With the mental part well adjusted, Timão cut everything that came to his area and had matches from the experienced Gil (who arranged the defensive sector) and Fábio Santos.

So the game went to penalties. Raul Gustavo and Bruno Melo missed, but the team, again with a head in place, scored even with unlikely heroes, saw Benedetto kick a penalty on the moon and Cássio catch another two, from Villa and Ramírez. It was up to Gil, with a hint of suffering, to score the decisive goal.

A game worth a lot. That forms character and removes trauma. And the main thing: that makes the fan feel more and more identified with Vítor Pereira’s team, on a night that will not be forgotten.

