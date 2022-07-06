Anatel makes a study and can standardize cell phone chargers

Model chosen for Anatel’s study is used by most world manufacturers. Check until when contributions can be sent!

Estimated reading time: two minutes

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) is carrying out a public consultation to determine technical requirements to standardize cell phone chargers in the USB type C standard. Citizens can submit their contributions until August 26th.

According to Anatel, the consultation takes place after a European Parliament project introduces conditions for harmonizing the cable charging interface of different equipment, which must integrate a harmonized shared charging area, using the USB Type-C standard as a basis.

Model chosen for Anatel’s study is used by most world manufacturers

According to Agência Brasil, the cell phone charger model was selected because it is used by most of the world’s manufacturers and because it has internationally recognized standards.

In addition, US lawmakers have asked the US Department of Commerce to adhere to a European-like approach. By setting a standard for cell phone chargers, congressmen aim to reduce e-waste and prevent unnecessary consumer spending.

According to Anatel, a project with a similar approach to the international market was designed to be inserted in the country, including cell phone chargers whose application depends on updating the technical conditions in force at the regulatory agency to assess the compatibility of cell phones and cell chargers.

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Mahesh Patel / Pixabay.com