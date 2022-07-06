Apartment with shower inside the living room closet for sale for R$ 8 million in NY

One property put the “apê” in a tight spot: this two-bedroom house in the West Village neighborhood of New York has a somewhat unusual layout: its shower is inside a closet located between the kitchen and the living room.

To take a very well-kept shower every day, even if it smells like the previous day’s dinner, the new owner will have to pay US$ 1.5 million or around R$ 8 million.

The reason for the price a bit steep even by (high) New York standards is that, in fact, the property is part of a “combo”. The buyer only takes one with the neighboring unit in front, both of undisclosed footage.

The suggestion of the current owner is that the interested party has an architect or interior designer in the phone book and does a renovation like that to transform the two apartments into one – and with more spatial cohesion, let’s say.

Image: Disclosure/Compass

Image: Disclosure/Compass

“West Village Rough Diamond Renovation Project,” announces Compass real estate. “This is the blank canvas you’ve been waiting for if you’re one of the many people who want an instinctive renovation project. Bring your imagination and your designer. And don’t forget the location! It’s not every day that the opportunity arises. of creating your dream apartment in the dream neighborhood appears”, reinforces the realtor.

The toilet is also small Image: Disclosure/Compass

The West Village, already portrayed in films and series such as “Friends”, is highly coveted in New York for bringing together old and traditional bohemian houses in the city, restaurants, museums and trendy stores, such as boutiques by the designer Marc Jacobs.

Image: Disclosure/Compass

Image: Disclosure/Compass

As the apartments are located on the top floor of the building, the owner still instructs to transform it into a penthouse. In addition to two bedrooms, the complex currently offers two bathrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a toilet.

Image: Disclosure/Compass

Image: Disclosure/Compass

Finally, the building has a terrace, shared laundry, bicycle room and accepts residents with cats, but not dogs.