Are you coming? Selena Gomez posts video in recording studio

She makes her mystery! It’s not today that Selena Gomez has been stirring up the public by talking about a possible return to the world of music. Turns and moves, the singer and actress, who is currently dealing with the promotion of the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”highlights its long-awaited comeback. Now, this Wednesday (6), she left the fandom even more excited!

In a post on her official TikTok account, the star shared a short video, with no audio and no further explanation, in which appears in front of a microphone and with headphones in a recording studio. Although she didn’t say anything about the post, fans already believe that Selena is starting work on his fifth career album.

In the caption, the singer just wrote “New” (new, in Portuguese translation), indicating that there may be something new to come. Although it’s still very speculative, there are indications that it is a new musical work.- at least that’s what the fans think. After all, in recent interviews, Gomez has been expressing its desire to release new singles.

@selenagomezNew♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

The most recent work by Selena Gomez in the studio was on the EP “Revelation”all singing in Spanish, which reinforces the Latin roots of the star, released on March 12 of last year, which was nominated for the Latin Grammy. The most recent song in the artist’s work is the track “Let Somebody Go”his participation with the band Coldplay.

Although work on the song is, in a way, “parked”, that doesn’t mean she isn’t working on something more consistent. In May of the same year, Gomez gave an interview to the site “deadline“ to publicize the new season of “Only Murders in the Building”. At the time, she confirmed that she was working on her next studio album.

“I’m in Los Angeles working on my record right now”, said. The artist also commented on the possibility of going on tour. “I’m 100% open to touring, but I obviously have obligations and things I want to do. It’s not at the top of my priority list.” said.

In the last years, Selena dedicated herself to side projects such as the development of a make-up line and the presentation of a cooking series at HBO Maxcall “Selena + Chef”.