Argentina is experiencing an ‘epidemic of disillusionment’ with a zeroed Central Bank and a minister without a government plan | The subject

With accumulated inflation of around 60%, unemployment above 12%, the Central Bank at zero and the currency in record devaluation against the dollar, Argentina is experiencing a scenario of economic deterioration enhanced by the political conflict between President Alberto Fernández and the vice president, Cristina Kirchner.

The rift between the rulers reached a peak in recent days, with the resignation of Economy Minister Martin Guzmán, whose policies to combat the crisis faced resistance from Férnandez’s deputy. This Tuesday (5), Silvina Batakis was appointed to assume the portfolio.

Argentina has the highest inflation in the last 30 years — Photo: Reuters

The change in command, according to journalist Janaína Figueiredo, only happened because “it was the only one that Cristina did not veto”, said the special reporter of the newspaper “O Globo” in an interview with the podcast O Subject.

“That was the name of the consensus, but so far it has not said what it will do. What is its government plan? How will it fulfill the agreement with the IMF? How will it balance the fiscal issue? […] It’s such a complex situation that you talk to Argentine economists and each one says something different. The truth is that nobody knows how to get Argentina out of this hole.”

In Buenos Aires, Janaína Figueiredo still says that the atmosphere in the streets can be defined as an “epidemic of disillusionment”.

“[Para] the generation of 40, 50 years old, it is much more difficult for you to migrate at this point in your life. But young Argentines… It’s very impressive to see how the vast majority already think about a future outside Argentina. People don’t see the future inside Argentina.”

