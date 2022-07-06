ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro: gaming phone arrives with impressive 18GB of RAM

In addition to it, the company revealed a “simpler” version with 16 GB of RAM at an online event this Tuesday morning

In an online event, ASUS revealed this Tuesday morning (05) the launch of the new ROG line of smartphones, with mobile phones ASUS ROG Phone 6 and ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro. The appliances are the most powerful ever launched by the company on the market global.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 and 5S start receiving Android 12

The difference between the two is subtle: the Pro model has an impressive 18GB of RAM, against 16 GB of RAM of the conventional version, and it also has a programmable AMOLED display on the back. The other specifications are exactly the same, but the extras of the Pro version represent 300 euros more investment on the part of the consumer.

Inside the ASUS ROG Phone 6

The sixth generation of ROG Phone will hit stores with 6.78 inch AMOLED screen and resolution of 1080 x 2448 pixels. THE refresh rate is 165 Hz and the touch sample rate now reaches 720 Hz. However, if the user prefers, he can configure the display to update at 60, 90, 120 or 144 Hz, thus reducing power consumption.

Internally, the devices bring the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as a processor, in versions with 12 or 16 GB of RAM in the conventional model and up to 18 GB of RAM in the Pro version. There’s no memory card slot, but with versions with 256GB and 512GB of internal storage, space shouldn’t be an issue.

ASUS has also added a cooling system that, according to the company, is capable of reducing the CPU temperature by up to 10°C during operation.

Mobile made for gamers

As a gaming phone, the ASUS ROG Phone 6 brings unique features that are not often seen on other devices. The first of them are the triggers, two ultrasonic buttons on the right side of the device that make gaming easier. These commands can be mapped to games that support this technology.

The device also has 6,000 mAh battery, subdivided into two 3,000 mAh pieces. Another attraction are the two USB-C inputs: the conventional one, on the bottom of the device, and one on the side that can be used to couple the device to other accessories, such as an external cooler or gamepad.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 range: price and availability

ASUS did not say when the devices hit stores, but the expectation is that they will be available in July in some countries in Asia and Europe. There is no release date for the product in Brazil.but even with a certain delay, ASUS usually brings some units of ROG smartphones here.

Unboxing ASUS ROG Phone 5S Pro

Suggested prices in Europe are high: 999 euros (equivalent to R$5,500, excluding taxes) for the ASUS ROG Phone 6 with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space, and 1299 euros (equivalent to BRL 7,200, excluding taxes) for the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Check the technical data sheet and the complete specifications of the two devices:

