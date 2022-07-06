At 100 meters high, the world’s largest sphere will be inaugurated in Las Vegas for shows and events | Tourism and Travel

A 100-meter-tall spherical structure, immersive seating and multi-sensory technologies will be the new venue for concerts and events in Las Vegas, USA, starting in 2023.
Called MSG Sphere, the venue has been under construction since 2019 in the area of the luxury hotel The Venetian and is expected to open in the second half of next year. In addition to shows, the space intends to add product launches and sporting events.
MSG Sphere will open in 2023 — Photo: Disclosure / MSG Entertainment
According to Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSG Entertainment), the group responsible for the construction, the works of the project cost US$ 1.8 billion (about R$ 9 billion) and will be the largest spherical structure in the world.
“MSG Sphere will be unlike any location. Not only is the spherical shape a signature element of the design, it also allows for a whole new medium for fully immersive experiences. We are one step closer to realizing our vision for MSG Sphere.”
What will it be like inside and out?
Construction of MSG Sphere in Las Vegas began in 2019 — Photo: Handout
With approximately 17,500 seats — including 10,000 immersive seats — and a capacity for around 20,000 guests, the MSG Sphere will even have temperature changes and aromas to drive the experimental narrative.
The structure will still be covered with approximately 54 thousand square meters of fully programmable LED panels, forming the largest LED screen in the world.
MSG Entertainment has also developed a multi-layered audio system equipped with more than 160,000 speakers that utilize technology to deliver targeted, crystal-clear and consistent audio to every seat in the house.
In May of this year, the group hosted a ceremony to celebrate the “top” of the site’s steel exosphere. This milestone was the completion of the primary structural work on MSG Sphere, which took over a year.
MSG Sphere Arena will have capacity for about 20,000 guests, in Las Vegas – Photo: Disclosure
Interior of MSG Sphere in Las Vegas — Photo: Disclosure
Space will have approximately 54 thousand square meters of LED panels — Photo: Disclosure