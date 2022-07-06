Barbie fashion resurfaces with film starring Margot Robbie

The film live action Barbie, which will be starring actress Margot Robbie, will only be released in July 2023. However, the style of the most famous doll in the world can already be considered a fashion trend. Neon colors, especially pink, promise to rock.

Come find out more!

If you’re a pop culture fan, you’ve probably already been impacted by the photos from the filming of the movie Barbie, which will have Margot Robbie as the doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The exaggerated look, with lots of pink and vintage touches, had a lot of repercussion on social media.

THE tights that look like they came out of the time tunnel straight out of the 1980s, accessories like hair bands are added. The highly tanned skin and blonde locks, almost white, are part of the characterization of the two protagonists.

pink fever

Despite still being in the filming process, the film brought the “Barbie fashion” to the fore. looks in shades of pink, or in sugary colors, they are a maxim for those who want to love the trend.

Pink is not only in clothes, but also in accessories and hair. For those who want to adopt the look inspired by the doll, another tip is to bet on fabrics that reinforce the aesthetics. oversuch as gloss, satin and leather.

Jordanna Maia, fashion content creator, is one of those who bet on the trend. In an interview with the column, she said that “Barbie is a figure that everyone wants to be, from a thousand and one professions, and the movie brought that trend to light”.

For those who want to bet on the trend, Jordanna gives two tips. One way is through the cutest and “little doll” aesthetic. The other “embodies modern Barbie, with pink and different pieces, like futuristic glasses or spiky hair,” she explains. influencer.

The fashion world was impacted by the Barbie movie already in its recordings. The complete film and, of course, the launch events should be future guidelines for those who follow the segment.

Collaborated with Carina Benedetti