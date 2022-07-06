Barbra Banda is out of the African Cup for failing to pass ‘gender exam’, says Zambia official | international football

Barbra Banda, a forward from Zambia who shone with two hat-tricks, against Holland and China – Photo: Pablo Morano/ Getty Images
Confirming the suspicions, the president of the AFZ, Andrew Kamanga, declared in an interview with the BBC that the player was cut for having failed a “gender test” required by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
– All players had to pass a gender exam, a CAF requirement, and unfortunately she didn’t meet the criteria established by CAF. Unfortunately, we ended up having to go to the tournament without our main player – declared the manager.
Asked by the BBC about the matter, CAF’s director of communication, Lux September, stated that there was “no decision by the CAF medical committee” on the matter.
The answer angered the president of the AFZ, who does not accept without responsibility alone for the cut of the main player of the Zambia national team.
– Everyone in the country was led to believe that the AFZ did nothing and decided on their own to exclude the player. Federations are obliged to carry out these tests and pass the results on to the CAF, which also carries out its tests if it deems it necessary. So it’s not fair to say that CAF is not part of the situation,” she declared.
Without the striker, Zambia debuted in the Women’s African Cup with a 0-0 draw with Cameroon last Sunday. The selection returns to the field this Wednesday, for the second round of Group B, to face Tunisia, in Casablanca.