Beauty and the Beast to get musical adaptation to celebrate 30th anniversary Rolling Stone

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will be available on Disney+ later this year

One of the greatest classics of Disney, Beauty and the Beast, will win a musical adaptation, which will be broadcast live by the North American channel ABC on the 15th of December. The next day, the production will be made available on streaming. Disney+.

Entitled Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebrationthe performance will feature a mix of animated and live-action sequences, paying homage to the beloved film and its legacy, combining the film itself with new musical performances.

Hamish Hamilton will be responsible for the direction, while Jon M. Chu — who will direct the film adaptation of Wicked with Cynthia Eyro and Ariana Grande — will serve as executive producer of the show. The cast, which will perform musical performances intertwined with the original film, is yet to be announced.

“‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a timeless story and we are fortunate to work with the master Jon M. Chu and the veteran director Hamish Hamilton to bring a new adaptation of this beloved classic to a magical and unforgettable Disney night.” Craig Erwichgives ABC Entertainment. “Full of unforgettable performances, this will be a special event for fans of the original film and the new generation being introduced to this adorable tale.”

the animation Beauty and the Beast was released in theaters in 1991, winning Oscars for Mbest original song and Best Soundtrack. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, but lost to The Silence of the Lambs (nineteen ninety).

The live-action version of Beauty and the Beaststarring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, was released in 2017, becoming a box office hit with over $1.2 billion grossing worldwide. A Lefou and Gaston spin-off has been announced, but filming has yet to begin, nor have the cast and plot names (via Entertainment Weekly).