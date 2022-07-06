Belo will perform at Fred’s farewell before Fluminense x Ceará | fluminense

Fluminense revealed another surprise for Fred’s farewell : singer Belo will perform at Maracanã next Saturday, before the ball rolls for the game against Ceará. The show will be on the stadium lawn, starting at 5 pm and lasting about 45 minutes. The pagodeiro promises to lift the crowd with hits like “Derê”, “Before Saying Goodbye”, “Perfume” and “Farol das Estrelas”.

+ Fred asks fans not to invade the field in Fluminense x Ceará

1 of 5 Belo will perform at Fred’s farewell in Fluminense x Ceará — Photo: Disclosure Belo will perform at Fred’s farewell in Fluminense x Ceará – Photo: Disclosure

The announcement of the show was made by Fred himself in a video released by the club:

– Tricolor fans, I’m aware that you’re looking for a reason to arrive early at Maracanã. So I’m going to call a handsome friend here to talk to you. Not beautiful, my friend is beautiful. Speak up, Dom – says Fred, calling Belo:

– Speak up, Don. Honey, it’s going to be really cool. It is a pleasure to be saying your farewell on Saturday. Maracanã will be small for us. You deserve all the success in the world and all the honors. A kiss, I’m counting on you Saturday, Fred’s farewell, all ours. There, Maracanã, I’m coming – answers the singer.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

2 of 5 Fluminense fans at Maracanã — Photo: Marina Garcia / Fluminense FC Fluminense fans at Maracanã — Photo: Marina Garcia / Fluminense FC

In a farewell rhythm, Fred doesn’t hide his desire to feel the affection of the fans up close at the moment of goodbye. In a live on Fluminense’s official Instaram, shirt 9 declared that he would like to go to Laranjeiras after the match against Ceará, but highlighted that the action is unfeasible due to restrictions in place.

Fred also said that he would like to make a commemorative game between the 2009 and 2012 Flu squads, but declared that Maracanã does not have a date to give up the stadium: “We are having difficulty doing that”, he said.

3 of 5 Maracanã will be packed at Fred’s farewell against Ceará on Saturday — Photo: André Durão Maracanã will be packed at Fred’s farewell against Ceará on Saturday — Photo: André Durão

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The club lives the “Fred week” and has been preparing daily surprises until Saturday, when the Maracanã will be packed and full of programs before and after the match. Events inside the Maracanã will begin as soon as the stadium gates open in the afternoon, usually two hours before the match – so it will be important to arrive early this time.

And after the final whistle, there will also be a final moment to mark the fans’ farewell with their idol. As it is the only post-game attraction, there is a risk of an eventual stumble “putting water on the beer”. But, if that is the case, internally there is hope that the tricolors will have the understanding that “the heart will have to speak louder”.