Benedetto is treated as a ‘villain’ by the Argentine press after missing penalties against Corinthians

Used to being revered by the crowd, the striker Darío Benedetto lived a night to be forgotten this tuesday. The experienced 32-year-old missed two penalties that could eliminate the Corinthians and put the Boca Juniors in the quarter-finals of Liberators. The Argentine press did not relieve his performance and classified the striker as the great “villain” of the Buenos Aires team’s fall in the continental tournament.

Argentina’s leading sports daily, the hello recalled Benedetto’s via crucis until the final whistle. In addition to isolate the decisive shot in the penalty shootout – worthy of an American football athlete -, shirt 9 sent a first penalty on the beamin the first time, and missed an unbelievable goal in the second half.

“First, he wasted a great opportunity in front of the goal in a precise cross by Zeballos and, soon after, he missed a penalty. In the second half, he defined over the goal after a good move by Villa. . He had everything to win, but he left crying”, wrote Olé, who gave the player’s performance 1.

In a milder, but no less melancholy tone, the Clarin highlighted Benedetto’s cry in front of the Corinthians celebration in La Bombonera. The match marked the forward’s 100th game with the Boca Juniors shirt.

“The tears spoke for him. Anguish squeezed Darío Benedetto’s chest after Gil’s kick escaped Agustín Rossi’s gloves and which decreed the classification of Corinthians and the elimination of Boca from the Copa Libertadores”, highlighted the newspaper. “The top scorer failed this time, in the 90 minutes and on penalties, and sadness flooded shirt 9 from the inside out.”

In turn, the La Nación classified the match as “the most disastrous” of Benedetto’s career, idol of Boca’s fans. With one of the highest salaries in the squad, the player returned this season to the Argentine team, who hoped to count on the striker’s goals to win the Libertadores again, which has not happened since 2007.