Boris Johnson refuses to step down as prime minister, despite calls from allies; understand how crisis started | World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to resign despite calls from several of his top ministers on Wednesday.

Executive officials met with him after a wave of resignations in his government, but the prime minister declared himself determined to remain in his post and, according to British media, told interlocutors that he would focus on the major issues facing the country. .

One of the prime minister’s key allies, Michael Gove, told the UK leader that it was time for Johnson to step down. Hours later, the BBC reported that Gove was sacked as Secretary of State for Income and Housing.

In practice, Johnson faces a rebellion in the Conservative Party, your party. More than 30 members of the government and many parliamentarians left the government or abdicated from positions linked to governance in Parliament.

The number of ministers or advisors who left their posts reached 41 this Wednesday.

Johnson is the laughingstock of allies

The prime minister says he has one term, won in the 2019 elections, to finish. According to British media, he said the last thing the country needed at the moment was an election.

Also according to British media reports, some members of the Conservative Party held back not to laugh and others made fun of the prime minister after listening to him.

Leading politicians questioned him about his past behavior, his motivations and some of the scandals that ended up defining much of his tenure in government.

Johnson may get some relief from the committee that sets the rules for no-confidence votes in the party’s leadership. The body decided to hold an internal election to define a new boss before amending the rules to start a new vote of no confidence in Johnson.

A spokesperson said Johnson is confident he can win the no-confidence motion.

Upon arriving at Parliament, he answered questions about whether he would resign with the words: “No, no, no.” “The duty of a prime minister in difficult circumstances, when you’ve been given colossal assignments, is to keep moving forward, and that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.

first substitutions

Johnson tried to reassert his authority by quickly appointing Nadhim Zahawi to the post of finance minister.

Zahaqi is a rising star in the Conservative Party. He is credited with the success of the Covid-19 vaccination program.

The latest crisis in the British government began on Tuesday, when two top ministers, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, stepped down.

They resigned because they were unhappy with Johnson’s handling of a scandal involving a Conservative MP, Chris Pincher, who is accused of groping two men at a private club in London.

Johnson knew that Pincher had been accused of harassment, but he still nominated him to an important post in Parliament — that of deputy government leader.

This is not the first crisis Johnson has faced in his own party; months ago, he had to apologize for having held parties at the prime minister’s residence during the period of isolation because of Covid-19.

