Brazilian company adopts 4-day journey without salary reduction

“We’re looking at the past and the present.” This is how the CEO of Gestoret, Evanil Paula, justifies why the fintech of Minas Gerais chooses to reduce the working hours of its employees from 40 hours to 32 hours a week, which implies an extra free day for rest. of the employees.

When citing the past, Evanil compares the tiring five-day workday to Fordism, a production model that gained ground in the first half of the 20th century, which was characterized by the automation of labor. Nowadays, in a new reality dictated above all by technology, being stuck to archaic production models is ignoring the present and, above all, the future. Therefore, highlights the CEO, it is necessary to “rethink this format”.

“It was already an old dream to reduce the working day. I brought the discussion inside the company, considering that it is already productive, and how the team delivers well [o serviço] is another way of compensating them”, said Evanil Paula in an interview with UOL.

“Friday is already a day when people are tired and at a different pace. With an extra day of rest, people will arrive on Monday much more willing,” he added.

Gestoret is a fintech founded 15 years ago in Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais, which acts as a payment institution and as a credit, financing and investment company. The work is carried out by 298 employees, accustomed to a “culture” of work “that allowed the reduction of working hours” from five to four days.

The day off is Friday, when the fintech will work on an on-call schedule, with shifts between the different areas, so that some employees will have a day off on Monday and others on Friday.

“Anyway, everyone will work 32 hours. There are four days of 8 hours,” said Paula. The new way of working began to take effect this month “and its developments will be analyzed by the company after a period of six months”, said the businessman.

With the contractual readjustment that allowed the reduction of working hours, without this implying a decrease in salary or loss of benefits already offered, employees “were in disbelief”, and the search for people interested in working at the company grew, says the CEO.

“On the day we talked and communicated the news, the collaborators were in disbelief. Afterwards, the movement of collaborators on LinkedIn was impressive, all of them posted testimonials, one more beautiful than the other”, he declared, reinforcing that, after the news, the Gestãonet’s “resume base” “increased 100%”.

“We gained 10 thousand followers in the week that we announced the news on social networks. The impacts in terms of retention and well-being are already visible”, he guaranteed.

Countries test 4-day journey

A reality that is still in its infancy in Brazil, but defended by unions as long as it does not lead to a reduction in workers’ rights, the four-day workday with three days off has been tested in other countries for some time now, and the results have been positive, which indicates a greater adherence to this novelty, which brings improvements to the health of workers, especially when indicators indicate that excessive working hours cause thousands of deaths annually.

According to data from a survey carried out by the WHO (World Health Organization) in partnership with the ILO (International Labor Organization), released last year, about 745,000 people die each year from stroke and heart disease related to long hours. of work.

Brazil ranks fourth in the list of countries where up to 4% of the population is exposed to long hours of 55 hours or more per week. Overall, Brazil has one of the least exhausting journeys in the world, when compared to countries with a severe percentage, which affects more than 33% of the population – according to the survey, residents of Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific region are the most affected by long working hours.

Research has found that working 55 hours or more per week is associated with a 35% higher risk of stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease, compared to working a 35- to 40-hour week. Among the fatal victims, three-quarters were middle-aged or older men.

When it does not kill, excessive working hours can lead to burnout syndrome, characterized by professional exhaustion, which consists of a kind of chronic stress, which causes emotional exhaustion, depersonalization and a low sense of accomplishment.

Burnout syndrome was first described in the 1970s, and since then it has been increasingly a topic of debate. The WHO already highlights the syndrome as a serious health problem in contemporary times, officially recognized as an occupational disease.

In this sense and seeking to provide better quality of life for workers, countries such as Portugal, Canada, United States, Australia, United Kingdom, New Zealand, among others, have been testing this new model in order to reduce working hours, but not suffer loss in achieving the intended results and goals.

For Evanil Paula, from Gestoret, the reduction of working hours will become something natural when companies adopt a “more attentive look at employees, bringing them closer to work”, so that everyone “works with the same objective, to add value, not only financial, but also in terms of well-being, to understand the day-to-day needs and to meet the demands of everyday life”.

“From this alignment of objectives, the reduction of working hours is something natural. It makes no sense to have a large workload if the team has this type of engagement”, concluded Evanil.